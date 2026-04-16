IPL 2026: Winless KKR Face Uphill Battle Against Resurgent Gujarat Titans

Underperforming Kolkata Knight Riders desperately seek a turnaround against the in-form Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL match, facing challenges in batting, bowling, and team strategy.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled for clarity, slumping to four defeats in five matches. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling with four defeats in their last five IPL matches due to inconsistent team selection and poor form from key players.

KKR's batting order and bowling attack have been inconsistent, with questionable decisions impacting their performance in crucial matches.

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are gaining momentum with a settled bowling attack and key batsmen finding form.

KKR's expensive all-rounder, Cameron Green, has yet to justify his price tag, adding to the team's woes.

Gujarat Titans' bowling attack, featuring Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan, is proving to be a significant strength.

An under pressure Kolkata Knight Riders would be hoping to arrest their steep slide against a resurgent Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Under captain Ajinkya Rahane and coach Abhishek Nayar, KKR have struggled for clarity, slumping to four defeats in five matches and still searching for their first win of the season.

It's their misfortune that their bowling had weakened significantly before the tournament following the injury setbacks to Harshit Rana and Akash Deep and the release of Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI's instructions.

But the bigger concern was the dip in form of their spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy has struggled with the ball, he is yet to take a wicket this season, while conceding 105 runs at an economy rate of 11.66.

KKR's Major Woes

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has invited a lot of criticism because of his team's poor run. Photograph: BCCI

KKR's problems have also been compounded by questionable decisions on and off the field decisions.

Leaving out players like Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra have raised eyebrows, while their choices after winning the toss have been baffling.

In the rain-hit washout against Punjab Kings, Rahane surprised everyone by choosing to bat, while against Chennai Super Kings he opted to bowl first on a surface that clearly favoured the bowlers.

Their first match defeat to Mumbai Indians after failing to defend 220 set the tone, and the heavy 65-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at home only deepened the slide.

Since then, KKR have looked a side short on direction.

Cameron Green yet to fire for KKR

IMAGE: Cameron Green has justified his huge price tag, scoring 56 runs while managing just one wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Much of the spotlight was on Cameron Green, bought for a record Rs 25.20 crore to fill the void left by Andre Russell.

The Australian all-rounder has struggled to justify that price tag, managing just 56 runs in five innings and making limited impact with the ball after being cleared to bowl.

The batting order, too, has looked confusing.

Sunil Narine was pushed up to open in their chase of 193, while Rahane, who has his best strike-rate in the power play, dropped to No 3, and neither move worked as KKR managed only 160/7 against CSK.

And then there is the unused domestic firepower of Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi and Sarthak Ranjan, who all are still warming the bench.

KKR now need something magical to turn it around and they must first address their tactical lapses.

They may also turn to the 2015 comeback story of Mumbai Indians who won the title after they losing five of their first six matches.

Gill, Buttler back in form for Titans

IMAGE: Jos Buttler has bounced back to form with back to back fifties. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans too are yet to win at home, having lost their only game here to Rajasthan Royals but since then they have bounced back with two morale-boosing away wins.

Their bowling has looked settled, with Prasidh Krishna delivering in the middle and death overs, and Rashid Khan rediscovering rhythm.

With Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler finding form, Gujarat Titans head into the contest with far greater balance and confidence.

GT Vs KKR: Head To head

Gujarat Titans hold a slight advantage in the head to head record, leading 3-1 in five matches played with one game abandoned due to rain. KKR's lone victory against GT came in IPL 2023 when they registered a three-wicket victory.

Pitch And Weather Report

The only match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this season produced a high-scoring contest with Gujarat Titans suffering a narrow six-run loss to Rajasthan Royals, with a total of 414 runs scored in the match.

The pitch is once again likely to be a high-scoring one for the GT vs KKR match on Thursday.

The weather is expected to be in the high 30s during the match with dew not likely to make much of an impact.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Jos Buttler (w/k), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w/k), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Match Info:

April 17, 7.30pm IST: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.