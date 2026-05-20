IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans eye top-two finish as CSK fight for survival

Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2026 match as the Shubman Gill-led side aim for a top-two finish to seal their place in Qualifier 1.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans will aim for a big win against Chennai Super Kings to bolster their hopes of a top two finish and secure their place in Qualifier. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gujarat Titans are aiming for a top-two IPL finish to secure a Qualifier 1 spot.

Chennai Super Kings fight to keep their playoff hopes alive after a disappointing IPL season.

Shubman Gill's form and Sai Sudharsan's opening partnership are crucial for Gujarat Titans.

Rashid Khan's spin will test Chennai Super Kings' batting line-up in the middle overs.

Eyeing a top-two finish to ensure a shot at Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans will have their tails up when they face a flagging Chennai Super Kings side seeking to regain lost ground after a rather disappointing campaign, in their IPL 2026 match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

A top-two placement at the end of the league stage grants the teams two opportunities to reach the final.

Currently placed second with 16 points, the Titans are in a three-way battle alongside table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (16 points), and victory against CSK will vastly improve their chances of a top-two finish in the group phase.

IPL Playoff Scenarios: Net Run Rate Crucial

A victory over CSK by a heavy margin could even push GT past RCB's (+1.065) net run rate, depending on other fixtures. And if SRH too win their final league stage game against RCB, the battle for the second spot will come down to net run rate.

In this scenario, GT hold slight edge with their NNR (+0.400) being better than Sunrisers' +0.350.

On the other hand, with their playoff hopes inching closer to getting extinguished after a narrow loss to SRH, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will seek to salvage pride in what could be their final outing in this edition.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's men have been pushed to the brink of elimination and require a victory along with other results to go their way to stay in contention for the last playoffs berth.

Key Battles: Gill, Rashid Hold The Key For GT

IMAGE: Sanju Samson will hold the key for a struggling CSK batting line-up. Photograph: BCCI

Going into the contest on the traditionally batting friendly strip at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Titans' captain Shubman Gill is in excellent form, and so is his opening partner Sai Sudharsan. For the opening pair, negotiating early swing and controlling the powerplay will be crucial against the CSK bowling attack.

The middle overs will likely feature a fascinating tactical battle, with GT's star spinner Rashid Khan testing a seasoned CSK solid line-up.

Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sudharsan will continue to anchor Gujarat's batting. However, because GT's middle order lacks consistency, Chennai would attempt to squeeze them early via left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who has previously dismissed Gill twice in T20s.

Sanju Samson stands out as CSK's best option to tackle the spin of Rashid and Co. in the middle overs. Samson's ability to counter the Afghanistan star's wrist spin is likely going to to dictate whether CSK can put up a competitive total or chase down a target if batting second.

The man doing the bulk of the damage for GT in their previous face-off is Kagiso Rabada, who destroyed CSK's top order with a three-wicket haul, and it is imperative from the visitors' point of view that Gaikwad and Samson survive his opening spell to protect a vulnerable middle order.

While injuries to multiple key players didn't help their cause this season, CSK's bowling has also lacked penetration and consistency, even as GT's attack often looking like a well-oiled machine.

Head-To-Head Record: GT Vs CSK

Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge against CSK with five wins out of nine matches played so far between the two teams in the IPL since 2022. Titans thrashed Chennai by eight wickets earlier in the season at Chepauk.

Pitch And Weather Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium hasn't produced high-scoring contests in the past three games with scores under 170. Gujarat Titans three out of their four home games while chasing with dew expected to hamper the team bowling second.

The weather is expected to be quite hot on Thursday with temperatures hovering above the 40 degree Celsius mark during the day with evenings in the high 30s.

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w/k), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (w/k), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson

Match info

May 21, 2026, 7.30pm IST: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.