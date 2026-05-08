IPL 2026: GT eye top 4 spot as RR fight to stop slide

Gujarat Titans are set to clash with Rajasthan Royals in a pivotal Indian Premier League match, as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the top four.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have similar records, making this a key contest for top-four contention. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points Gujarat Titans aim to extend their winning streak against Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL match.

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have similar records, making this a key contest for top-four contention.

Rajasthan Royals' top-order batting has been strong, but their middle-order and bowling need improvement.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are key batsmen for Gujarat Titans, who are peaking at the right time.

Both teams may prefer batting second at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where high scores have been successfully chased.

An upbeat Gujarat Titans will be determined to continue their winning streak and leapfrog a wobbly Rajasthan Royals in their mid-table Indian Premier League clash in Jaipur on Saturday.

Only the net run rate separates the 2022 edition winners Gujarat Titans (-0.147) from the fourth-placed 2008 champion Rajasthan Royals (0.510) in the points table as the two teams have fared alike so far. Both GT and RR have six wins and four defeats in 10 matches each.

Key Players And Team Form

But the Shubman Gill-led side will fancy their chances against the wobbly Royals, who have suffered three defeats in their last five matches. The Titans have racked up three wins on the trot and looking to break into the top four.

Royals captain Riyan Parag struck 90 in RR's first-innings score of 225 for six but it was not enough against Delhi Capitals who overhauled it with seven wickets and five balls to spare. It was the second such instance in a row when a first-innings total in excess of 220 could not be defended by the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals' Batting Concerns

While Rajasthan Royals are indeed top-heavy with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (404 runs), Yashasvi Jaiswal (312) and even Dhruv Jurel (290) doing the heavy lifting, they will need their skipper to fire big in the lower order, which has only Donovan Ferreira (229) hitting at 150 or above.

Jurel has undoubtedly been a vital cog in the Royals' batting line-up, but the right-handed batter has been guilty of not accelerating at the top.

In his last three outings, Jurel has scored 42 off 30 balls, 16 off 20 balls, and 42 off 30 balls at No. 3 and these numbers certainly warrant further improvement in a season where no total, batting first, is safe.

Bowling Woes And Titans' Strengths

While IPL 2026 has been even more severe on the bowlers, the Royals will have to find solutions of their bowling woes, especially in the middle overs.

On their part, the Titans will be pleased at how they are peaking at the right time,

Gill (378 runs) has been a consistent run-getter and will be keen on converting his start into a big score, while Sai Sudharsan (385) will also be determined to make the most of his form, having struck two fifties and a hundred in his last four outings.

Jos Buttler's (335) return to consistency once again makes the Titans extremely dangerous at the top, while they also have finishers with requisite skills to see off tough situations in the lower order.

However, like any top-heavy sides, a collapse piles pressure down the order, and the Titans had failed miserably -- bowled out for 100 against Mumbai Indians earlier -- when that happened.

Kagiso Rabada (16 wickets) has undoubtedly been the leader of a high-quality pace attack. The Titans will be pleased at how the troika of Rabada, Prasidh Krishna (12) and Mohammed Siraj (11) have been performing.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have built a competitive rivalry in the IPL, facing off 9 times so far. GT hold the edge with 6 wins, while RR have come out on top in 3 matches.

GT’s highest total against RR is 217, with their lowest being 177. RR, meanwhile, have posted a best of 212 against GT, while their lowest score in this matchup is 118.

Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium has been a batting-friendly surface, producing plenty of high-scoring games. The average first-innings score in the last five matches here is 212 runs.

Pacers have dominated with 37 wickets, compared to 17 for spinners, indicating that seamers are likely to get more assistance from the surface.

Jaipur is expected to witness hot and dry conditions, with temperatures easing slightly in the evening. Dew is likely to play a big role in the second innings, making chasing easier for teams batting later.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan

Match info

May 09, 2026, 7:30 PM IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.