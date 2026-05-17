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Home  » Cricket » Run Machine! Shubman Gill Joins Tendulkar, Kohli In Elite IPL List

Run Machine! Shubman Gill Joins Tendulkar, Kohli In Elite IPL List

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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May 17, 2026 11:06 IST

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Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill has etched his name in IPL history, joining the ranks of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as captains with multiple 500-run seasons.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2026 with 552 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.46. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill has scored 500-plus runs in multiple seasons as an IPL captain, joining greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
  • This is Gill's second IPL season where he has scored 500-plus runs as captain, following his 650 runs last year.
  • David Warner and K L Rahul lead with three 500-plus runs seasons as IPL captains.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill joined greats Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and David Warner in an elite list of batters with multiple 500-run IPL seasons as a captain.

Gill achieved this feat during his GT's IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, scoring a fiery 85 in 49 balls, with five fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 173.47.

 

This season, in 12 matches, the GT captain has amassed 552 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.46, with five fifties. He is the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2026, just two runs away from his opening partner Sai Sudharsan (554 runs).

Gill's Impressive IPL Captaincy Record

This is Gill's second IPL season as a captain, where he has made 500 or more runs. He registered this feat in IPL 2025 last year, where he emerged as the fourth-highest run-getter with 650 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 155.87.

Other Captains With Multiple 500-run seasons

David Warner (848 runs in 2016, 641 runs in 2017 and 692 runs in 2018) for Sunrisers Hyderabad and K L Rahul (670 runs in 2020, 626 runs in 2021 and 616 runs in 2022) for Punjab Kings (in 2020 and 2021) and Lucknow Super Giants, have three seasons each with 500-runs as a captain, the most by any skipper in the IPL.

Tendulkar (618 runs in 2010 and 553 runs in 2011) for Mumbai Indians and Kohli (557 runs in 2015 and 973 in 2016) for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have two seasons each with 500-plus runs as a captain.

Gill has fared well against his former team KKR, having piled up 356 runs in six innings at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 158.22, with three fifties and a best score of 90.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian

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