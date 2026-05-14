IPL 2026: 'Give youngsters a chance': Gavaskar tells MI

Sunil Gavaskar urges Mumbai Indians to utilise their remaining IPL matches to blood young talent, now that their playoff hopes are over, to better prepare for the next season.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar suggests MI should use their remaining matches to evaluate young talent. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar advises Mumbai Indians to give opportunities to younger players after playoff elimination.

Gavaskar believes this will help MI assess their strengths and weaknesses for the next IPL season.

Punjab Kings are desperate to end their four-match losing streak.

Raj Angad Bawa, Danish Malewar, and Robin Minz are among the young players MI could try.

Ahead of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI), former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that after being eliminated from playoff contention, MI must give a chance to younger players in the squad so that they can be better placed for the next season, aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

PBKS will be aiming to snap their four-match losing streak after a dream start, and MI, sitting in the bottom half, could be an easy target for them. Gavaskar highlighted PBKS' desperation to break this winless run that comes just after a seven-match unbeaten run and as a MI supporter, adviced the five-time champions to try out more youngsters in their final few games.

Gavaskar's Perspective on Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians

Speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Live', Gavaskar said, "Punjab Kings would be desperate to get back to winning ways. After losing four games in a row, that is when you start to doubt yourself. Then you start looking around. You wonder whether you need to make changes in the playing XI or do something differently. Punjab will want to win."

"As far as the Mumbai Indians go, I am a Mumbai Indian supporter. And now that they are out of contention of the playoffs, I would like to see them try some younger players. Who they leave out is for them and their management to decide. But they have some young players in their reserves, those who have not had an opportunity yet to prove their worth. Give them chances in the remaining three matches and see what they are like. That way, you will be better placed for the next season," he signed off.

Potential Young Talents for Mumbai Indians

Raj Angad Bawa, opener Danish Malewar, wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat and Raghu Sharma are some of the lesser-used talent that MI can try in their final three matches.