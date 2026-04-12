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Gill Breaks Kohli's Record, Reaches 4000 IPL Runs

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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April 12, 2026 21:10 IST

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Shubman Gill etched his name in IPL history by becoming the youngest cricketer to achieve 4,000 runs, eclipsing Virat Kohli's long-standing record in a thrilling match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored 56 runs off 40 balls, including six boundaries and a six. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill became the youngest player to score 4,000 runs in IPL history, breaking Virat Kohli's record.
  • Gill reached the milestone at 26 years and 216 days, surpassing Kohli's record of 27 years and 195 days.
  • Gill's innings of 56 runs, along with Jos Buttler's 60, helped Gujarat Titans chase down the target against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shubman Gill became the youngest cricketer to hit the 4,000-run milestone in the Indian Premier League, breaking legendary cricketer Virat Kohli's record during the Gujarat Titans' IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Gill completed 4,000 runs aged 26 years 216 days.

GT captain, Shubman Gill, surpassed the record previously held by Kohli, who had achieved the 4,000-run milestone in 2016 at the age of 27 years and 195 days. Gill now has 4,031 runs in 118 IPL innings at an average of 39.91. He has 28 fifties and four hundreds to his name.

 

Gill's Record-Breaking Innings

In terms of innings taken, Gill became the fifth fastest batter to register 4,000 runs in IPL. KL Rahul, who breached the 4,000 IPL runs mark in just 104 innings, leads the charts.

With GT chasing the target of 165 runs, Gill scored 56 runs off 40 balls, including six boundaries and a six. While Gill was dismissed for 56, the foundation he laid helped his team chase the total down in 18.4 overs, along with a 37-ball 60 from the bat of Jos Buttler. GT won by seven wickets.

IPL Points Table Update

With the win, GT are now at the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in the IPL 2026 points table, with four points. LSG, on the other hand, have sunk to sixth spot, having the same win-loss record.

Match Summary: LSG vs GT

Put to bat first, LSG scored 164/8, with only Aiden Markram (30 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) crossing the 20-run mark and Krishna picking 4/28 in his spell. During the chase, fifties from Gill and Buttler helped GT reach the target safely with seven wickets and eight balls left.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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