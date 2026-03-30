IPL 2026: 'Get lost!' Harbhajan's angry reply goes viral

During the opening night of IPL 2026, Harbhajan Singh fiercely defended himself against casteist trolls targeting his commentary, sparking a heated online exchange.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/X

Key Points Harbhajan Singh faced casteist and abusive trolling during his Hindi commentary in the opening night of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Singh responded sharply to a user who made casteist remarks and compared him to Ian Bishop.

The exchange escalated when the user accused Singh of being jealous of Ravichandran Ashwin, prompting a further blunt response.

Singh and Ashwin have previously addressed rumours of bad blood, clarifying that there is no jealousy between them.

It started as a perfect opening night for the Indian Premier League 2026, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruising to victory but by the end of it, the conversation had shifted from the action on the field to a heated exchange off it.

Former players Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu found themselves at the receiving end of trolling for their Hindi commentary. While most of the noise was ignored, Harbhajan decided to respond after one user crossed the line with abusive and casteist remarks, even comparing them to Ian Bishop.

Harbhajan didn’t hold back. Taking a dig at the user’s name, he fired back with a sharp response, making it clear he wasn’t going to tolerate that kind of disrespect.

Harbhajan shot back and made fun of the user's X handle name, saying, ‘The elephant walks through the market. Dogs bark a thousand times. Get out of here, Tomy. Not Homie.’

‘Dogs can't digest ghee, and a loser like you can't stomach the reply. Get lost, Tommy,’ Harbhajan wrote in his reply.

Online Clash Intensifies

The back-and-forth didn’t stop there. The same user then accused him of being jealous of Ashwin and told him to focus on commentary. That seemed to push things further, with Harbhajan replying again, this time even more bluntly, shutting down the criticism.

Addressing Rumours of Rivalry with Ashwin

Interestingly, despite what trolls often claim, there’s no real bad blood between Harbhajan and Ashwin. The rumours mostly come from the timing of their careers, with Ashwin rising just as Harbhajan’s was winding down.

In fact, the two have addressed this openly before. On Ashwin’s podcast, Harbhajan asked him directly if he ever felt there was jealousy between them -- making it clear he doesn’t see things that way at all.