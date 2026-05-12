Gavaskar recalls how Adam Gilchrist's idea changed IPL playoffs

Sunil Gavaskar revealed he was once 'pulled up' for writing to IPL captains seeking ideas to improve the league.

IMAGE: Adam Gilchrist was part of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the early years of the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar revealed he was questioned by an IPL Governing Council member for independently writing to franchise captains.

Gavaskar had sought suggestions from captains on improving the IPL during his stint on the Governing Council.

Adam Gilchrist suggested the current Qualifier and Eliminator playoff system.

The former India captain described the IPL as “our baby” and said he takes pride in seeing its growth.

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar has revealed how he was once questioned by a fellow IPL Governing Council member after independently seeking suggestions from franchise captains on improving the tournament.

Gavaskar, who served on the IPL Governing Council in 2010, recalled the episode while reflecting on the league’s remarkable growth over the years.

Writing in a column for Mid-day, Gavaskar said he had reached out to all eight IPL captains in a personal capacity, hoping to gather ideas that could strengthen the tournament further.

'Many years ago, when I was in the IPL Governing Council, I had in my personal capacity written to the captains of the eight franchises asking them how the IPL could be made even better than it was. Most replied and while there was no major suggestion, the one from Adam Gilchrist recommending rewarding the teams finishing one and two another crack at the title with the Qualifier and Eliminator was a unique one,' Gavaskar wrote.

The former India captain said his initiative did not go down well with everyone within the governing body.

'I was pulled up by a member of the Governing Council, who asked with whose authority I had written to the franchise skippers for their suggestions. I told him that I had written in my personal capacity as a former captain and player with the sole intention of seeing how we could make the IPL even better and didn't need anybody's permission to write to them. It was now up to the Governing Council to accept it or not. They did and now it's something that each franchise tries to do -- finish in the top two so they can get another bite of the cherry,' he added.

Gavaskar also admitted that being part of the IPL’s formative years remains one of his proudest cricketing associations.

'Being invited to be part of the inaugural Governing Council for three years is something I have always cherished. For all those involved then, the IPL is like our baby and it's such a delight to see the baby grow into such a good-looking adult now,' he wrote.