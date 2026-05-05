IPL 2026: Gavaskar flags Bumrah's loss of rhythm and rising no-ball count

'He is overdoing things, and that's hurting him. He should go back to his basics and stick to what works best for him.'

IMAGE: So far in IPL 2026, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up just three wickets in 10 matches at an ordinary economy of 8.89. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Gavaskar says Bumrah is overcomplicating his bowling and must return to basics.

Drop in pace, poor line and multiple no-balls highlight Bumrah’s struggles.

Despite being out of form, Gavaskar backs Bumrah to recover with a couple of good games.

Mumbai Indians kept their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026 with a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at home on Monday, May 4, 2026, but concerns remain over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s form.

The five-time champions are still on the brink of elimination, needing near-perfect results from here. Their biggest worry is Bumrah, who has struggled for form so far this season. He has taken just three wickets in 10 matches, conceding runs at an economy of 8.89 and averaging 109.67. To make matters worse, he has bowled seven no-balls so far, the most by any bowler this season.

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Call to return to basics amid poor season

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said Bumrah is trying too many variations and losing his natural rhythm. Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar pointed out that Bumrah has bowled several no-balls this season, something unusual for him, and has also seen a drop in pace.

"He is overdoing things and should return to basics," Gavaskar said, adding that Bumrah’s line has drifted and his usual accuracy has been missing.

"Bumrah is giving his best, but he seems to be trying too many extra things. He took a wicket after the strategic timeout, but it was a no-ball. Then he bowled a few more no-balls. He is creating wicket-taking chances, but luck is not on his side. His pace has also dropped. His go-to slower ball length has become fuller. The line that used to target the stumps is now drifting to leg stump," said Gavaskar.

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Why Bumrah should keep it simple

He, however, backed the pacer to bounce back soon if he simplifies his approach.

"He is not known for bowling many no-balls, but this season he has already bowled six or seven. He tried bowling fuller lengths, but that didn't work. He is overdoing things, and that's hurting him. He should go back to his basics and stick to what works best for him. Trying new things is affecting his rhythm, and luck isn't helping either. It will take just one or two games. Once he starts picking up wickets, he will be back on track. But Bumrah needs to keep it simple and stop overcomplicating his bowling," Gavaskar added.

Mumbai Indians remain ninth with three wins in 10 matches, while LSG stay bottom with two wins.

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