IPL 2026: Gavaskar Defends Pant For F Word Slip-Up

Sunil Gavaskar defended Rishabh Pant after the LSG captain's live TV slip-up, blaming broadcasters for interviewing losing skippers immediately after emotionally charged IPL defeats.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Skipper Rishabh Pant used the F word in a post-match interview following LSG's loss to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets last week. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gavaskar blamed broadcasters for interviewing losing captains immediately after emotionally draining defeats.

Gavaskar described Pant as one of cricket's most cheerful personalities and said the emotional outburst was understandable.

Sunil Gavaskar has come out in Rishabh Pant's support after the Lucknow Super Giants skipper landed in controversy over using the F word in a post-match interview last week.

It was a disappointing campaign for Lucknow Super Giants, who finished rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2026 table. Pant himself endured one of his leanest IPL seasons with the bat, managing only 312 runs in 14 matches.

Pant drew criticism after using the F-word during a live television interview following LSG's seven wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals last week.

After the match, Ian Bishop asked Pant in the post-match interview: 'What do you think about Lucknow Super Giants' performance this season?

Pant, who looked jaded and disappointed, replied: 'We are proud of the team, regardless of the situation or the points table. We are confident in this team. That doesn't take away the fact that we are a f*****g good team.'

Pant's remarks quickly went viral on social media.

While many questioned Pant's conduct, Gavaskar instead pointed to the broadcasters and the timing of the interview, suggesting captains of losing teams should be given more time to compose themselves before facing the cameras.

'Rishabh Pant is one of the most cheerful guys in the game'

'Rishabh Pant dropping the 'F' word in his post-game interview does make one wonder whether it is necessary to interview the captain whose team has just lost the game barely minutes earlier,' Gavaskar wrote in his column for the Mid-Day newspaper.

The batting great said the emotional toll of a close defeat, combined with the physical exhaustion of keeping wickets in intense heat, could easily lead to emotional reactions.

'If it's been a last over finish, then the disappointment for the captain would be even greater and if he is also the wicketkeeper who has been running up and down to the stumps every other delivery and that too in this heat, then it can add to his frustration,' Gavaskar observed.

He suggested that broadcasters first speak to the Player of the Match from the winning side, allowing the losing captain a few extra minutes to cool down before stepping into the spotlight.

'It might be a better idea to speak to the player of the match from the winning team and give the captain of the losing team a little time to splash some water on his face and regain his composure,' Gavaskar wrote.

'As it is, there will be a bit of time for the presentation party to be ready, so giving the captain of the team that has lost, a few more minutes could well ensure that such things won't happen.'

Gavaskar also described Pant as one of the most cheerful personalities in the game, saying the incident only highlighted how emotionally charged players can become immediately after defeat.

'Rishabh Pant is one of the most cheerful guys in the game who loves playing the sport in his own unique way,' Gavaskar added.

'And the fact that even he lost it does make the case for the losing team's captain to be given a few more minutes to recover his thoughts rather than have the mic shoved in his face even before he has had time to get his breath back. Is that too much to ask?'