HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » From fringe to force: Rasikh Dar drives RCB's bowling surge

From fringe to force: Rasikh Dar drives RCB's bowling surge

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 11:56 IST

x

Rasikh Dar's four-wicket haul and Josh Hazlewood's return have bolstered Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling, powering them to the top of the IPL standings.

RCB's Rasikh Salam Dar

IMAGE: Rasikh Dar, who featured sparingly last season, has emerged as a key pace option.. Photograph: BCCI

The return of Josh Hazlewood and the rise of Rasikh Dar have given Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling unit real depth and helped the defending Indian Premier League champions move top of the standings with a win over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

Bengaluru defeated Lucknow by five wickets to draw level on eight points with Rajasthan Royals, edging ahead on net run-rate.

 

While veteran batter Virat Kohli remains the headline act and is the leading IPL run-scorer this season with 228 runs, it is the depth of the bowling unit that has underpinned Bengaluru's early consistency.

Key Points

  • Rasikh Dar starred with figures of 4-24 against Lucknow Super Giants.
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated LSG by five wickets to go top of the table on net run-rate.
  • Hazlewood’s comeback after injury has added control and experience.

Dar featured only twice during last year's title run, with Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal the established pace options.

Against Lucknow, Dar rewarded that patience, combining with Hazlewood on a dry surface to deny Lucknow any early momentum and returning figures of 4-24.

Hazlewood complemented the effort with a miserly 1-20, while Krunal Pandya provided control through the middle overs.

"He (Dar) has worked a lot on yorkers and slower ones. He knew the IPL was around the corner and how one has to be perfect to play with a certain intensity," said Jitesh.

"Errors will be there, so you practice so much that it becomes muscle memory. That's what helps you perform under pressure."

Australia quick Hazlewood struggled with hamstring and Achilles injuries last year and missed the Twenty20 World Cup, but after being eased back slowly into Bengaluru's campaign he is starting to look sharper, vice-captain Jitesh Sharma said.

"He's got rest, so he becomes quicker, fitter. He's very confident about his body now," he told reporters.

"He has worked really hard on his injury and he's like a more improved player than last year."

Hazlewood's comeback has coincided with the emergence of uncapped pacer Dar, who was signed for 60 million Indian rupees ($643,245) ahead of the 2025 season as a long-term investment.

Bengaluru next host Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Is the IPL Losing Its Edge?
Is the IPL Losing Its Edge?
IPL 2026: KKR's Million-Dollar Problem
IPL 2026: KKR's Million-Dollar Problem
Pat Cummins set for IPL return after injury recovery
Pat Cummins set for IPL return after injury recovery
CSK file complaint with BCCI over 'insulting' DJ act in RCB clash
CSK file complaint with BCCI over 'insulting' DJ act in RCB clash
IPL 2026: 'I'd like to have a few funky deliveries'
IPL 2026: 'I'd like to have a few funky deliveries'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on Fire1:05

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on...

Pope Leo urges peace and coexistence as Trump attacks escalate1:34

Pope Leo urges peace and coexistence as Trump attacks...

This Moment Shows Why Crowds Love Narendra Modi3:47

This Moment Shows Why Crowds Love Narendra Modi

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO