From first-ball six to IPL stardom: Sooryavanshi relives magical debut season

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened up on his dream IPL journey with Rajasthan Royals, recalling his first-ball six, maiden century and the life lessons from his father that shaped his fearless approach.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bludgeoned 101 off just 38 balls for his maiden IPL century in the match against Gujarat Titans on April 28, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reflected on his remarkable rise in the Indian Premier League, recalling the emotional moments that shaped his breakthrough journey with Rajasthan Royals.

The 15-year-old from Bihar, who has become one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2026, said the first congratulatory call after he was picked by Rajasthan Royals in the auction came from team manager Romi Bhinder.

Speaking to JioStar, Sooryavanshi said he still remembers the brief conversation in Dubai after RR secured him for Rs 1.1 crore.

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reflected on his breakthrough IPL 2025 season with Rajasthan Royals.

The 15-year-old recalled receiving his first congratulatory call from RR team manager Romi Bhinder after the auction.

Vaibhav credited his father for teaching him the importance of contributing to wins.

Vaibhav smashed a six off the first ball of his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants.

He later scored a record-breaking 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans.

'I got the first call from Romi Bhinder sir, who is the team manager. I was in Dubai, and the auction was also taking place there. After the trials, I had spoken to him, and he had told me that they would go for me. We spoke for two to three minutes while he congratulated me,' he said.

Sooryavanshi made an instant impression when he debuted against Lucknow Super Giants as a 14-year-old, launching Shardul Thakur for a six off the very first ball he faced before scoring a brisk 34 off 20 balls.

'In my debut match, I hit a six off the first ball, so it was a very special moment and a great memory,' he recalled.

The left-hander soon etched his name into IPL history with a sensational 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans -- the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian batter and the youngest century-maker in the league.

'Scoring a hundred in the same season was a proud moment for me and my family. It was only my third match, so it felt great to have such a start to my IPL career, and I am just trying to carry that momentum forward,' he said.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his father Sanjiv and brothers Ujjwal and Aashirwaad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ujjwal Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Despite his meteoric rise, Sooryavanshi insisted personal milestones mean little without team success, revealing the values his father instilled in him from a young age.

'My father always told me that even if you score a hundred, double hundred or triple hundred, if the team does not win, then those runs have no value. Cricket is a team game,' he said.

'So, if I score 80 and the team wins, that means more to me than a hundred in a losing cause.'

The teenager also believes Rajasthan Royals’ progress deep into the tournament will naturally create more opportunities for individual achievements.

'The longer the team stays in the tournament and reaches the playoffs and finals, the more chances I will get to score hundreds and break records. So it benefits both me and the team,” he added.

Sooryavanshi heads into Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans after a breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

'We want to go in with a positive mindset and continue doing what we have done throughout the tournament. We should keep enjoying the game, not take pressure from a big match and back our strengths. As a unit, we want to reach the final and hopefully lift the trophy,' he said.

The teenage sensation has enjoyed a stunning IPL season, smashing 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and an astonishing strike rate of 242.85, including one century and four fifties. He has hammered 65 sixes and 55 fours so far.