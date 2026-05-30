RCB Heavy Favourites Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are set to clash in a thrilling IPL final on Sunday, with RCB's explosive batting facing GT's formidable bowling attack as both teams aim for their second title.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are both aiming to win their second Indian Premier League title. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points RCB's big strength is their aggressive batting line-up led by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

Gujarat Titans' reliance on their top three batsmen, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, to carry the batting load will be tested in the IPL final.

RCB's bowling attack, featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, have been quite effective with the ball in the Powerplay.

Gujarat Titans' bowling attack, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan, will look to contain RCB's powerful batting line-up on a flat Ahmedabad pitch.

In a fascinating battle of ideologies, the well-balanced and bold Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have to subdue a phlegmatic Gujarat Titans to lift their second consecutive IPL title, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

On paper, defending champions RCB are the overwhelming favourites against the 2022 winners because of the fearless, high-risk game that they have been playing in this tournament so far.

It had landed them in trouble occasionally but Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, skipper Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, when available, and Venkatesh Iyer have relentlessly pounded the opposition with single-gear batting.

The nature of pitches or oppositions' bowling strategies have had little effect on their battering ram approach, and no other team has managed to go past 200 as often as they did in this edition of the IPL.

Patidar Leading From The Front

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar has played some impactful knocks with the bat, to score 486 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 196.76 with five fifties. Photograph: BCCI

Patidar's calm approach to captaincy too has added to Royal Challengers' stability as a team across the last two seasons.

He is not as evocative as former leaders Kohli or Faf du Plessis but there is a certain assuredness about the way the 32-year-old does his job, keeping both the superstars and greenhorns in side at ease.

The RCB also have a stingy bowling unit, stifling the rival batters from the Powerplay phase. But the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led attack will have to be at their absolute best against the in-form Gujarat top-order.

Openers Gill, Sudharsan Lead GT's Hopes

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan aggregate 886 runs as an opening pair this season -- the fourth most runs by an opening pair in an IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

In a tournament where the batters made optimum use of power play scoring over 11 or 12 runs an over, GT openers - skipper Shubhman Gill and Sai Sudharsan - have been happy to maintain a run-rate just above 9.

This linear build-up might be a conventional approach to Power Play, but it is partially because GT have a rather soft middle-order and the top three - Gill, Sudharsan and Jos Buttler need to do the heavy lifting.

To their credit, Gill (722, strike-rate: 163), Sudharsan (710, SR: 159) and Buttler (507, SR: 157) have delivered almost consistently.

They will have to do the job once again in the match that matters the most, and GT's home record this season -five wins in seven matches - offers a crumb of comfort as well.

Key Clashes: Hazlewood-Bhuvneshwar vs Rabada-Siraj

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is RCB's top wicket-taker this season with 26 wickets in 15 games at an economy rate of eight. Photograph: BCCI

It will be easier said than done as Bhuvneshwar, second in the Purple Cap list with 26 wickets, Josh Hazlewood (13 wickets), Rasikh Salam (16 wickets) and Krunal Pandya (13 wickets) have formed a wily and varied bowling attack for RCB. Not to forget, Pandya senior has also been very handy with the willow.

But in that department the Titans have a slight upper hand.

The Royal Challengers' batting order gives them an undeniable edge because of its depth and the presence of range-hitters throughout.

But GT's bowling line-up has the wherewithal to stop the marauding RCB batters, particularly if the Ahmedabad pitch offers grip to them.

Kagiso Rabada, the current leader in the Purple Cap race with 28 wickets, Mohammad Siraj, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, and Prasidh Krishna have given the South African strong support.

Rabada and Siraj have struck an effective combine this season, bowling a chart-topping 165 and 162 dot balls respectively - an indication of their hold over batters even on some benign tracks.

The pair has used the hard length to telling effect, depriving the feared six-hitters the much needed space for their golf swing of the bat.

Siraj's Fitness In Focus

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada tops the wicket-taking list in IPL 2026 with 28 wickets in 16 games, while team-mate Mohammed Siraj has claimed 18 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

In that context, Siraj's fitness will be monitored closely as the pacer needed some medical attention to his shoulder during the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur on Friday.

He bowled a full quota of four overs but the seasoned quick was in visible discomfort, and GT will hope that it is not more than a minor hiccup.

But Siraj's fitness scenario does not really change the on-field equation.

The RCB are favourites in everybody's book, and this is a certainly final for them to lose.

The Red and Gold brigade will be eager to join Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians as the team to bag back-to-back IPL titles, and it is very much in the realm of achievable.

The Titans, however nerveless a side they have been, can only search for that proverbial tripwire in the laneway to deny RCB but it makes this final a riveting possibility.

Head to head: Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge in the head to head record against Gujarat Titans with five wins from nine matches played.

RCB have won two out of the three matches played against Titans this season. The defending champions will take a lot of confidence from their thumping 92-run victory against GT in the Qualifier 1 match earier this week.

Titans will take a lot of confidence from their superb run at home this season, having won five out of the seven matches played in Ahmedabad.

Pitch And weather report

The pitch in Ahmedabad could produce a high-scoring contest with scores expected to be around 200 considering the batting firepower of the two teams. The dew could play a crucial factor in the second half of the game with the team bowling second likely to be hampered especially the spinners.

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be quite hot on Sunday with temperatures in the high 30s with no prediction of rain during the game.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Jos Buttler (w/k), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.

May 31, 7:30 IST: IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.