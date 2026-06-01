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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026 Final Drama: Gill Frustrated As Kohli Survives Controversial Catch

IPL 2026 Final Drama: Gill Frustrated As Kohli Survives Controversial Catch

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 06:59 IST

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A controversial catch decision in the IPL final saw Virat Kohli survive, sparking debate and ultimately contributing to RCB's five wicket victory.

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli survived a controversial catch decision during RCB's chase against Gujarat Titans.
  • Shubman Gill appeared frustrated after the catch was ruled incomplete by the third umpire.
  • Kohli engaged in an animated discussion with on-field Umpire Nitin Menon, insisting on a review.
  • The third umpire's inconclusive replays led to the decision being overturned in Kohli's favour.
  • Kohli capitalised on the reprieve, scoring an unbeaten 75 to guide RCB to victory.
 

After a quiet outing with the bat and a dismissal for 10, Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill cut a frustrated figure in the field.

The tension escalated later when Virat Kohli survived a controversial catch decision during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase in Ahmedabad.

The incident unfolded on the final ball of the 16th over of RCB's chase when Kohli chipped a delivery from Arshad Khan towards mid-off.

Shubman Gill dived forward to complete what looked like a sharp catch but Kohli immediately felt the ball may have touched the ground.

Kohli walked up to on-field Umpire Nitin Menon for clarification, in an animated exchange where the umpire initially indicated that he should walk off. However, Kohli persisted, insisting the decision be reviewed.

Third Umpire Intervention and Overturned Decision

The third umpire was eventually called into action. Despite inconclusive replays, it was judged that the ball had made contact with the ground, leading to the decision being overturned in Kohli's favour.

Debate and Kohli's Reaction

The ruling sparked some debate, especially after Kohli was seen exchanging words with Gill during the tense delay.

At that point, Kohli was batting on 63 and he made the most of the second chance. He stayed unbeaten and later sealed the match in trademark fashion, finishing on 75 not out with a six over long on, guiding RCB to a five wicket win and their second consecutive IPL title.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

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