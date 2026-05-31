IPL 2026 Final: Ananya Birla in Rare Win-Win Situation

The Aditya Birla Group finds itself in a unique position for the IPL 2026 final, with significant connections to both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, creating an intriguing off-field dynamic.

IMAGE: Ananya Birla is in a 'win-win' situation . Photograph: Adv Jayram Sharma/X

Key Points The Aditya Birla Group has deep ties to both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, the finalists of IPL 2026.

RCB became the most expensive IPL franchise after being acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group for $ 1.78 billion.

Ananya Birla is in a 'win-win' situation as her family is closely linked to both teams competing for the IPL trophy.

Aryaman Birla, chairman and part of the Aditya Birla Group, publicly expressed his support for RCB despite Birla Estates sponsoring GT.

IPL 2026 final isn’t just a battle between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans -- it’s also a rare off-field crossover for the Aditya Birla Group, with deep ties to both franchises adding an unexpected twist to the contest.

Ahead of the blockbuster final between RCB and GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night, the Birla family has once again found itself in the middle of cricket conversations.

Aditya Birla Group Acquires Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB recently became the most expensive franchise in IPL history after a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group acquired the team for a staggering USD 1.78 billion (around Rs 16,706 crore) from United Spirits Limited. With this, the Birla family’s presence in franchise cricket has only grown stronger.

Ananya Birla's 'Win-Win' Situation

Ananya Birla, a prominent figure within the Aditya Birla Group, now finds herself in a rare 'win-win' situation -- no matter which team lifts the trophy, the family remains closely linked to the champions. Her brother Aryaman Vikram Birla has also been in the spotlight, especially after being named chairman, further deepening the family’s association with cricket ownership.

Aryaman Birla Supports RCB Despite Sponsorship

Aryaman Birla’s Instagram story has gone viral ahead of the final. While Birla Estates, the group’s real estate arm, is the principal sponsor of Gujarat Titans, Aryaman made his support for RCB very clear.

'Sorry @birlaestates today is red day,' he posted on Instagram, alongside a graphic featuring RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and GT captain Shubman Gill holding the IPL 2026 trophy.