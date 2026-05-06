Ahmedabad To Host IPL Final On May 31

IPL final moved from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad; Dharamsala will host Qualifier 1, as announced by the BCCI.

IMAGE: Ahmedabad to host IPL final on May 3. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points Ahmedabad will host the IPL final for the second consecutive year on May 31.

Dharamsala is set to host Qualifier 1, featuring the top two IPL teams.

New Chandigarh will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches.

The IPL final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad will host the IPL final for a second successive season on May 31, the BCCI announced on Wednesday while allotting Qualifier 1 to Dharamsala and two other playoff games to New Chandigarh.

The final has been shifted to Ahmedabad citing operational and logistical issues at the original venue in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's celebration after winning their maiden IPL went horribly wrong last year when 11 people were killed in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The local government reviewed its safety arrangements before allowing it to stage IPL matches this season, including the May 31 final, at their home ground.

"Bengaluru was originally designated to host the final," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

"However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned."

Ahmedabad's History Hosting IPL Finals

Apart from last year, Ahmedabad has previously hosted the IPL finale in 2022 and 2023.

"Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake," the BCCI stated in a press release.

Playoff Matches in New Chandigarh

"The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29," the it added.

Qualifier 2 will feature the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

Grand Finale at Narendra Modi Stadium

"The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- the world's largest cricket stadium -- setting the stage for a spectacular finale," the Board said.

The 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium has regularly been allotted high-profile matches, including the finals of the 2023 50-overs World Cup and the Twenty20 World Cup this year.

IPL 2026: Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1: May 26 - HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Eliminator: May 27 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2: May 29 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Final: May 31 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.