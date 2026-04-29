IPL 2026: Festival Of Fearless, Unreal Cricket

The weekend games were a reminder of why the IPL is cricket's most popular and exciting tournament.

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates his century during the Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings game, April 25, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points IPL weekend witnessed explosive batting displays, with 986 runs scored across two matches, highlighting unprecedented scoring trends.

Punjab Kings chased a massive 265 run target against Delhi Capitals, registering the highest successful T20 chase in history.

K L Rahul's unbeaten 152 and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 103 powered record-breaking individual performances across matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chased 229 against Rajasthan Royals, proving team effort can outshine even extraordinary individual innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a Super Over after a dramatic tie, capping a thrilling IPL weekend.

The Indian Premier League on April 25 (Saturday) and April 26, 2026 (Sunday) saw its players and teams produce unreal cricket.

It was a Saturday where a staggering 986 runs poured out from just two matches, and Sunday ended with a tied match, with the result emerging from a Super Over.

It was a reminder of why the IPL is cricket's most popular and exciting tournament. The two days of action also proved it is a festival of fearless cricket, where every match was a spectacle and fans got their money's worth.

Any match or a knock that will linger in one's memory for days together is a special one. From the first ball on Saturday to the last delivery on Sunday, the roar of the crowd never dipped.

Every over was exciting, and every shot had glory attached to it. Punjab Kings' win over Delhi Capitals was one that raised the question of whether 300 runs will, from now on, be a safe score.

PBKS chased 265 and won with seven balls to spare.

DC believed they had a total to win, but PBKS responded with audacity and muscle power.

Every six their batters hit looked like arrows meant to deflate DC's confidence.

As if that match show was not enough, the next match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad followed.

Even the two matches on Sunday -- though Gujarat Titans' win over Chennai Super Kings did not have the expected fight -- the last match of the day between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, which ended in a tie with KKR winning through the Super Over, was an excellent finish to the two unforgettable days of IPL magic.

While the scores and statistics are already etched in every fan's mind, what truly deserves retelling is how these matches unfolded -- the artistry of the knocks, the courage of the performers, and the emotion of the fans.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century in the game against Sunrisers Hyaderabad at Jaipur, April 25, 2026. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Rahul's 152 Powers Historic Chase

K L Rahul's unbeaten knock of 152, which earned him the honour of the highest IPL score by an Indian and made him the first to cross the 150-run mark, was an innings from a maestro who knows how to pick gaps with surgical precision.

He looked calm but was ruthless with the bowlers and, of course, unstoppable.

His partner, Nithin Rana's 91 off 44 balls, was equally brilliant, and the partnership between the two was a mammoth 220 runs.

Punjab's chase was an instance of transforming the impossible into the possible.

The team has a fearless and confident skipper in Shreyas Iyer, who led from the front, cracking an unbeaten 71 along with Parbhsimran Singh (76).

The chase was historic -- the highest ever in T20 cricket -- and was achieved with daring ease. The scoreboard ran at tremendous speed, and records got shattered in the process.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is bowled by Sunil Narine during the Super Over. Photograph: BCCI

The RR vs SRH match saw 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 103 off just 37 balls, which many felt was unreal.

Twelve towering sixes, and his century coming in 36 balls, made many wonder from which planet this boy had arrived to play the game.

Questions were asked about how he packed such power behind his shots. Is he the leader of tomorrow's fearless youth?

The result from this match, with SRH chasing and winning it, revealed one fact: However brilliant a knock one plays, a combined effort can ensure victory.

Chasing down 229 with nine balls to spare was also an announcement from SRH that even if their bowlers were made to search for answers by a prodigy, the match script can still end in their favour.

IMAGE: The Super Over between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants was the shortest in IPL history, decided in just one ball. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

KKR vs LSG Super Over Drama

Sunday's KKR versus LSG clash, with both teams scoring 155 runs, had more suspense than one could digest.

KKR's Rinku Singh's unbeaten 83 was shaped out of grit, but the final-ball drama from LSG's lower order made many recall numerous last-ball six incidents in the game.

LSG's Mohammed Shami, hailed for his miracles with the ball as a pacer, sparkled with the bat to hit a six and level the score.

At that moment, the stadium erupted with a loud roar as the shot soared in a high arc over long-off.

Amidst all these happenings, B Sai Sudharsan's form deserves mention. After his 100 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he followed it up with a knock of 87 against CSK in GT's eight wicket win.

So what should the Saturday-Sunday IPL matches be addressed as -- was it a batting carnival, a bowler's nightmare (except for LSG's Mohsin Khan, who bagged five wickets for 23)? Whatever it was, it turned out to be an IPL fan's dream weekend.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff