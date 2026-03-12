IPL 2026: Fans puzzled by Rajasthan Royals' Guwahati 'home' games

The Indian Premier League 2026 schedule has sparked debate after Rajasthan Royals opted to play three 'home' matches in Guwahati, prompting criticism from Aakash Chopra and fans questioning the move.

IMAGE: Three of Rajasthan Royals' home games will be played in Guwahati. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium..

The team will host Mumbai Indians and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on April 7 and April 10.

The Royals’ only strong connection with Assam currently is new captain Riyan Parag, who hails from the state.

The partial schedule for the Indian Premier League 2026 was released by the BCCI on Wednesday, and the remainder of the schedule is to be unveiled once the dates of elections in three states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal -- are announced.

Rajasthan Royals will commence their campaign with a fixture against the Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

Out of all the teams, Rajasthan Royals have seemed to have gotten a raw end of the deal.

Of their four games in the 2026 IPL announced, Rajasthan will play three 'home' games at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, against the Chennai Super Kings (March 30), the Mumbai Indians (April 7) and the defending champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 10).

According to the grapevine, Rajasthan Royals' owner pushed for full home base shift to Guwahati due to some dispute with the Rajasthan Cricket Association. The dispute in question being that after a few losses in 2025, an RCA official alleged that Rajasthan Royals were involved in match-fixing. The franchise denied the claim, and reports suggested the dispute may have been linked to reductions in the RCA's VIP ticket quota.

What is Rajasthan's Royals' connection with Guwahati?



Now, following talks with Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and RCA, they settled on a split plan for IPL 2026 with four home games in Jaipur and three in Guwahati.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra among other cricket fans was left baffled by Rajasthan Royals’ decision to play their first three ‘home’ games in Guwahati instead of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

'Two teams are getting three games apiece at home. One of them are the Rajasthan Royals, who don't play at home at all. I have never understood their story to date, as to what their system is. Their home away from home is in Guwahati. All three of their games are in Guwahati. I am wondering what their connection with Guwahati is,' Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

'The team's name is Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan is in the West of India. Guwahati is in the East of India. It's understandable if kolkata want to go there, as it's their catchment area. You can still understand the affiliation for Guwahati since Riyan Parag is the captain now, but this team has nothing to do with Guwahati in any way,' he added.

The only connection RR currently has with the state of Assam is their new captain Riyan Parag. Parag was named captain after Sanju Samson was traded to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for the returning Ravindra Jadeja and all-rounder Sam Curran.

