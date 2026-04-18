'Miller Didn't Miss This Time': Venugopala Rao on DC's Match-Winning Finish

David Miller and Tristan Stubbs shine as Delhi Capitals secure a crucial IPL victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, showcasing strategic batting and effective partnerships.

IMAGE: David Miller of Delhi Capitals celebrates scoring the winning runs against RCB in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points David Miller redeemed himself with a match-winning performance against RCB after a previous failure against Gujarat Titans.

Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul formed a crucial partnership to stabilise the Delhi Capitals' innings after an early loss of wickets.

Axar Patel's fitness is not a major concern, with his cramps expected to subside before the next game.

Delhi Capitals' coach Hemang Badani played a key role in boosting Axar Patel's confidence, leading to wickets.

Y Venugopala Rao praised KL Rahul's class and his ability to fulfil his role within the Delhi Capitals team.

Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Y Venugopala Rao lauded David Miller for putting behind a crushing recent outing against Gujarat Titans, and delivering in a crunch moment against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Miller, who faltered against GT when DC needed two runs off one ball on April 8, hammered RCB's Romario Shepherd on this day for two sixes in the final over to seal a tight six-wicket win.

"I think today Miller finished it. So, it's one good partnership. I think the kind of a target RCB had posted (176), something like that, I thought KL and Stubbs made that crucial partnership after losing three wickets," said Rao on the post-match press meet.

"The way Miller handled his experience always counts. I mean, he didn't miss this time. Seriously, always, you know, experience counts," he added.

Axar Patel's Fitness and Performance

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against RCB. Photograph: BCCI

DC skipper Axar Patel had to limp off the field while batting on 26, raising concerns over his fitness.

"It's just cramps. He will be fit for the next game," he said.

However, Rao was happy to see Axar regaining a semblance of form - two wickets and 26 runs.

"See, when you're captaining the side, you always look into his not only captaincy, but the ball and bat. He's working hard. He told us, I've been working on it. It's a matter of time. I think he spent a lot of time in the nets the last couple of days.

"He showed the result. At the same time, we need to push. I think the coach (Hemang Badani) was pushing him to bowl when Devdutt Padikkal (a left-hander) was playing. He can do it.

"But when you're low on confidence, you feel that somebody has to push. I think that's where Hemang has said, 'bowl it, Bapu, wickets will come' and he got one wicket. Then prolonged his spell to get one more wicket for Tim David," he said.

Stubbs and Rahul's Contributions

Rao also praised KL Rahul (57), who also celebrated his 34th birthday, and Tristan Stubbs (60 not out) for marshalling DC's chase after losing three wickets upfront to RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"He (Stubbs) has done that. He's doing it on and off. I think he's used to it. He knows the role. We are blessed to have him as part of Delhi. I think if he continues like this, we'll win more matches.

"What else do we want from the birthday boy? He's (Rahul) always special. After losing three wickets, it's not easy to dig out from there. I know that.

"See, he's a class player and the kind of a role that we have given him, he's fulfilling it. I think. no matter how much we talk about him it will be less," Rao said.

The win gives Delhi Capitals a boost in the IPL standings, improving their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The team will need consistent performances from Miller and Stubbs to maintain their momentum in upcoming matches. Axar Patel's form with both bat and ball will be crucial for the team's balance.