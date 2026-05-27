IPL 2026 Eliminator: Sooryavanshi Has Gayle's Sixes Record In His Sight!

Rajasthan Royals' rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of shattering Chris Gayle's long-standing IPL record for most sixes in a single season, showcasing his explosive batting prowess.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has hit a six every 4.7 balls this season. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is close to breaking Chris Gayle's IPL record for most sixes in a single season.

Sooryavanshi has scored 583 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 232.67 in IPL 2026.

He aims to become the first batter to score a double century in T20 cricket.

Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just seven sixes away from surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most sixes in a single IPL season.

Wednesday's Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad could be Sooryavanshi's last chance to go past one of Gayle's many immortalised IPL records -- 59 sixes from IPL 2012 -- the most by a batter in a single edition of IPL.

The 15-year-old has proved to be unstoppable with the bat this season, taking many world class bowlers to the cleaners. He has blasted 583 runs in 14 matches at an incredible strike rate of 232.67, including a century and three fifties, in IPL 2026.

A staggering 54 percent of Sooryavanshi's runs have come from sixes. He boasts of an amazing record -- having hit a six every 4.7 balls this season.

Sooryavanshi's T20 Ambitions

The left-hander has also openly expressed his desire to become the first batter to score a double century in T20 cricket.

Sooryavanshi Wants To Score 200 In T20s

Speaking on former England batter Kevin Pietersen’s YouTube show ‘The Switch’, the Rajasthan Royals youngster said he is not focused on celebrating half-centuries and instead wants to achieve bigger milestones in T20 cricket.

"No, not that much (on celebrating 50s). I want to score 200 in T20s. I want to break Gayle's record," the teenager told Pietersen.

Gayle’s unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 remains the highest individual score in T20 cricket. The West Indies legend reached his century in just 30 balls, still the fastest hundred in IPL history.

Record-Breaking Performances

The Bihar batter had already made headlines last year after becoming the youngest IPL player at 14. He smashed a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian, and became the youngest centurion in T20 cricket.

Sooryavanshi also dominated the U-19 World Cup this year, scoring 439 runs in seven matches with a strike rate close to 170. He hit a tournament-record 30 sixes, breaking the previous mark held by South Africa’s Dewald Brevis.

He has continued to break records in domestic cricket, including becoming the youngest centurion in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and one of the youngest players to score a List A century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.