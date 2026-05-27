Can Abhishek Sharma finally end his IPL playoff drought?

Abhishek Sharma has made a fine comeback with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad after struggling for runs during the T20 World Cup and the early stages of IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma bats during IPL 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Abhishek is the eighth-highest run-getter this season, with 563 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of of 206.23.

Abhishek managed a total of 17 runs in three playoff matches in IPL 2024.

Abhishek's most recent knockout match came in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in March.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's dashing opener Abhishek Sharma will be aiming to improve his below-par record in T20 knockout matches including the Indian Premier League when SRH clash against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator match in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday.



Abhishek has made a fine comeback with the bat for SRH after struggling for runs during the T20 World Cup and the first few games of IPL 2026.



The left-hander is the eighth-highest run-getter this season, with 563 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of of 206.23, including a century and four fifties.



However, Abhishek's record in IPL playoffs hasn't been great. He managed a total of only 17 runs in three matches in the IPL 2024 playoffs -- including 3 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, 12 vs Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 and 2 vs KKR in the final.



His overall record in knockout matches in T20 cricket, including Punjab and India, don't make great reading with a total of 248 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 137.77, with three fifties.



Abhishek's most recent knockout match came in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in March, where the left-hander silenced all critics with a breezy 21-ball 52 at Ahmedabad.



This season for SRH, Abhishek has looked to bat deep, showing maturity in terms of handling different match situations.