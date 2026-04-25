IPL 2026: Dropped catch of Virat Kohli cost Gujarat Titans a lot, says Gavaskar

'Chasing down huge totals with ease has been Virat's trademark batting style throughout his career. This man is one of the greatest in the game.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli’s 81 off 44 balls powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar said Virat Kohli’s dropped catch early in the innings proved costly for Gujarat Titans.

Kohli scored 81 and anchored another successful run chase for RCB.

Krunal Pandya’s late hitting helped RCB seal victory and climb to second in the standings.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said an early dropped catch of Virat Kohli proved decisive as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League 2026 match in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Chasing 206, Kohli made 81 off 44 balls and anchored the innings after being given a life early. Gavaskar said the missed chance changed the course of the match.

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Early reprieve turns the game

Gavaskar pointed to the dropped catch off Mohammed Siraj as the key moment. He said Kohli made Gujarat pay for the error, adding that once dropped early, he is difficult to stop.

"That dropped catch of Virat Kohli off Siraj's bowling definitely cost Gujarat Titans a lot," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"You drop him on the first ball, then he will definitely make you pay. That is exactly what he did."

The Little Master described Kohli as a "chase master" who has built his career on finishing big run chases.

"We all know he is not just known as a king. He is known as a chase master as well."

"Chasing down huge totals with ease has been Virat's trademark batting style throughout his career. This man is one of the greatest in the game. He made it look easy," Gavaskar noted.

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Padikkal’s improvement augurs well for RCB

Gavaskar also praised Devdutt Padikkal for his fluent 55 off 27 balls.

He said Padikkal has expanded his scoring areas, improving on the on-side and adding more attacking shots. This development, along with contributions from Rajat Patidar, has strengthened Bengaluru’s top order.

"Devdutt Padikkal played an excellent innings. Virat Kohli rightly pointed out after the match that Padikkal has been hitting some very clean cricketing shots. Earlier, he was seen as an offside player. His main scoring areas were cover and mid-off. He used to struggle on the on-side. But now he has overcome that limitation."

"He is hitting sixes and boundaries behind square as well. This adds to RCB's batting strength. They have Devdutt at number three and captain Rajat Patidar at number four. Both can hit sixes from the first ball. That is making a big difference for RCB right now," Gavaskar added.

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Late push seals win for RCB

RCB slipped briefly in the middle overs as Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar took wickets. With 31 needed off four overs, Krunal Pandya struck an unbeaten 23 to finish the chase, supported by Tim David.

RCB reached 206/5 in 18.5 overs to secure their fifth win in seven matches and move to second place on the table.

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