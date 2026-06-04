IPL 2026 Dream XI: Sooryavanshi Opener; Patidar Captain

IPL 2026 turned out to be yet another season of entertainment and record-breaking performances on the field.



Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed to their second IPL title in a row, while heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings fizzled out in the league stages.



Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the limelight in his first full IPL season with some dazzling performances for the Rajasthan Royals.

At the same time, veteran Virat Kohli showed he is still a force to reckon with in T20 cricket with his newly-found aggressive batting displays for champions RCB.



Rajat Patidar defied all expectations once again by leading RCB to another IPL triumph while team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar also showed age is no bar in T20 cricket with his excellent bowling performances.



Check out the IPL 2026 Dream XI:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his way to numerous batting records during IPL 2026.



The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener took the tournament by storm as he decimated many world class bowlers like Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada among others.



He finished as IPL 2026's leading run-scorer with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, hitting one century and five fifties to become the youngest-ever to win the IPL Orange Cap.



Sooryavanshi, who smashed 72 sixes in 16 innings this season also surpassed West Indian Chris Gayle's long-time standing IPL record of maximum number of sixes (59 sixes in 2012) in a season.



Sooryavanshi's blazing run with the bat included a blistering 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while he was dismissed in the 90s three times -- 93 from 38 balls vs Lucknow Super Giants, 97 from 29 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator and 96 from 47 balls against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, though not as destructive as Sooryavanshi, had almost the same impact for Gujarat Titans.



Gill, a rare batter who prefers to play by the book even in T20 cricket, finished a close second to Sooryavanshi with 732 runs at a strike rate of 163.02, including six fifties and a century.



His splendid innings of 104 from 53 balls against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 match was easily one of the best knocks of IPL 2026.



It remains to be seen how long the selectors can continue to keep Gill out of the T20 team, especially after his batting heroics in IPL 2026.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's resurgence as a T20 batter was instrumental in RCB's IPL title triumph.



Kohli, 37, showed he is not far behind the youngsters when it comes to dominating with the bat in T20 cricket -- piling an impressive 675 runs in 16 games to finish as the fourth highest run-getter of the season. His excellent strike rate of 165.84 was his best in all 19 seasons of IPL.



This is the fourth season in a row that Kohli has scored 600 runs or more in a single IPL edition.



Fittingly, it was Kohli, who hit the winning runs in the final against the Gujarat Titans to guide RCB to a second successive IPL title.



Next season, the RCB talisman, who has scored 9,336 runs in 283 matches, is all set to become the first batter to touch the elite landmark of 10,000 runs in the IPL.

Rajat Patidar (Captain)

Rajat Patidar etched his name in RCB folklore, becoming only the third captain after greats Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to win two successive IPL titles.



Patidar provided the spark for RCB in the middle overs, hitting 501 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 192.69. He smashed a total of 42 sixes -- the third-most this season -- with 27 of them coming against pacers.



His blistering 93 from 33 balls against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 was one of the standout knocks of the season.

Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper)

After playing a stellar role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, Ishan Kishan carried on his good form into IPL 2026.



The wicket-keeper-batter played some impactful knocks for SRH, tallying 602 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 182.42 with six fifties -- the best ever season of his IPL career since 2016.



He also excelled as SRH captain in the first few games when regular skipper Pat Cummins was unavailable.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen enjoyed his most successful season in the IPL.



The South African was the fifth highest run-getter in IPL 2026 with 624 runs at a strike rate of 160, switching between the role of a finisher and a dependable middle order batter to perfection.



His six fifties in the season were crucial to SRH making it to the playoffs after finishing third in the group stages.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya continued his incredible title winning record in the IPL.



The RCB spin all-rounder emerged as the IPL champion for the fifth time in his career, including three titles with Mumbai Indians.



Pandya made vital contributions with both bat and ball, scoring 226 runs at a strike rate of 145.80, including a match-winning 78 from 46 balls against his former team Mumbai Indians.



With the ball too, the spinner excelled with 14 wickets from 16 games as he excelled in his role as RCB's lead spinner.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine was the highest wicket-taker among spinners in IPL 2026.



The West Indian claimed 15 wickets in 13 games but what stood out was his excellent economy rate of 6.64 as he spearheaded KKR's superb resurgence after a slow start.



The 37 year old etched a new record to his name by becoming the first overseas bowler and the third overall to pick 200 wickets in the IPL.

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer's fiery spells with the ball lit up IPL 2026.



The Rajasthan Royals pacer dispelled all doubts about his fitness as he bowled his heart out in all 16 games this season, claiming 25 wickets in 16 matches.



His most memorable performance this season came in a must-win game against Mumbai Indians with a match-winning all-round performance. He ran through MI's top order with figures of 3/17 in four overs after his late cameo of 32 from 15 balls had rescued the Royals with the bat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 36, continues to evolve. Despite being out of the national set-up for the last few years, Bhuvneshwar has found new ways to keep himself relevant in the batsmen-dominated T20 cricket.



Bhuvneshwar's swing kept all the batters guessing as he consistently delivered early wickets for RCB in IPL 2026.

His 17 wickets in the Powerplay this season are the joint most by a bowler in a single edition of the IPL.



Not only did he pick wickets consistently, he also built pressure by drying up the runs. He finished as the second highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets from 16 games at an excellent economy rate of 7.95.



With 226 wickets in 206 matches, he boasts of the highest wickets by a pacer in the IPL overall and the second most by any bowler after Yuzvendra Chahal (233).

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap after finishing as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2026.



The South African had the batters jumping and hopping with his fiery bouncers despite bowling on flat wickets. He topped the wicket-taking list with 29 wickets from 17 matches, playing a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' run to the IPL 2026 final.

Impact Sub: Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh was Punjab Kings' best performer with the bat in IPL 2026.



He continued his sizzling batting form from last season, smashing 510 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 168.87, with six fifties.

Photographs: BCCI, ANI Photos