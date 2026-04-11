IPL 2026: Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Care About How Great A Bowler Is?

When Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in full flow, everything else fades into the background.

He has made a habit of taking on the best bowlers in the world and making them look ordinary.

IMAGE: The fearless and unstoppable Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, is making waves in IPL 2026 with his aggressive batting and high strike rate.

Sooryavanshi dismantled some of the world's best bowlers, including Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, showcasing his fearless approach.

His explosive innings have contributed significantly to Rajasthan Royals' undefeated start in IPL 2026.

Despite his on-field dominance, Sooryavanshi is still a teenager who enjoys simple pleasures like ice cream, highlighting his youthful innocence.

7 sixes, 8 fours, 15-ball fifty. Again.

At 15, most teenagers are worried about board exams, curfews and homework deadlines.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is busy dismantling the world's best bowlers.

Sooryavanshi's Domination Over Top Bowlers

On Friday night in Guwahati, when Josh Hazlewood -- one of the most disciplined fast bowlers in world cricket -- ran in to bowl to Sooryavanshi for the first time in Rajasthan Royals' chase of 202 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he did what he always does -- slammed it for four runs.

What followed was 4, 4, 6.

Hazlewood began with his trademark fuller length and tight line. The teenager cut him off the back foot, sending the ball racing past point. The Australian adjusted, pulling his length back. Vaibhav lofted it effortlessly over mid-on for four more.

The next delivery was full. Vaibhav responded with a feisty cover drive, piercing the gap on the off side with clinical precision.

Hazlewood, now searching for answers, tried to outfox the left-hander with a slower bouncer. Bad idea. Vaibhav waited on the back foot, read the ploy like he'd seen it a hundred times before, and pulled it clean into the stands.

19 runs off the over. The look on Hazlewood's face said it all. Virat Kohli, fielding nearby, could only watch in disbelief.

Does this boy care about reputations? Clearly not.

If dismantling Hazlewood was impressive, what Vaibhav did to Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- one of the finest Powerplay bowlers India has ever produced-- was even more striking.

Bhuvneshwar, known for his swing, seam movement and ability to suffocate batters early, was made to look like a net bowler. Vaibhav got going early with a six setting the tone for what would become a brutal assault.

He brought up his 15-ball fifty with back-to-back sixes off Bhuvneshwar -- the first a clean hit sailing over long-on, the second flying over deep backward square despite coming off the top edge. Phil Salt, stationed at the boundary, couldn't even get close.

But Vaibhav wasn't done.

When Bhuvneshwar tried a near-yorker, hoping to cramp him for room, Vaibhav dug it out and drove it straight back for four. 17 runs. 1 fours, 2 sixes came off that over.

Against RCB, Vaibhav didn't just score quickly -- he demolished the bowling attack.

He smashed 78 runs off just 26 balls, striking eight fours and seven sixes at a staggering strike rate of 300, leaving the opposition with no answers.

His innings eventually ended when he flat-batted a short delivery from Krunal Pandya toward long on, where Virat Kohli held on to a low catch. But by then, the damage was irreversible.

RR needed just 73 more runs off 71 balls with nine wickets in hand. The chase was a formality.

'I Try to Play the Ball, Not the Bowler'

After dismantling Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, and Hazlewood in successive matches, Vaibhav was asked how he approaches facing such elite bowlers.

His response? Calm. Measured. Mature beyond his years.

'Back of the mind, it is there -- on who is bowling. But I try to play the ball and not the bowler, and play my game.'

First Ball, First Statement

If you want to understand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearlessness, look at what he does on the first ball he faces from bowlers who have made careers out of intimidating batters.

Against Jasprit Bumrah -- the world's best fast bowler -- he launched the first delivery for six. Against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a master of swing and seam, he cracked a boundary off ball one. Shardul Thakur's first ball? Six. Washington Sundar? Six. Arshdeep Singh? Four. Josh Hazlewood? Four.

This isn't reckless hitting -- it's a declaration of intent.

Most batters spend the first few deliveries watching the ball, getting their eye in, respecting the bowler's reputation. Vaibhav does the opposite. He attacks from ball one, refusing to give bowlers even a single delivery to settle or dictate terms.

The cricketing world has been left asking one question -- How do you stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

So far, the answer has been simple -- you don't.

Rajasthan Royals' Success and Sooryavanshi's Impact

With Vaibhav leading the charge, Rajasthan Royals have started IPL 2026 in blistering fashion --four wins in a row. Only RR and Punjab Kings remain unbeaten this season.

RCB came into the game high on confidence. They left shell-shocked, blown away by the sheer audacity of a 15 year old at the top of the order.

While all eyes were on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, it was easy to overlook just how important his partners had been.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had already played a classy, fluent innings against Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel had stepped up brilliantly at No. 3, blending smart placement with clean hitting against RCB. The 25 year old was central to the damage -- including a 24-run sixth over that helped push Rajasthan Royals to 97/1 at the end of the Powerplay, leaving RCB stunned after conceding 97 in just six overs.

His stand with Sooryavanshi proved decisive, with the duo adding 108 runs in just 37 balls. Jurel held things together with maturity and control, finishing with a composed 81* off 43 balls.

But when Sooryavanshi is in full flow, everything else fades into the background. He has made a habit of taking on the best bowlers in the world and making them look ordinary, often even overshadowing his batting partners.

But He's Still Just a Kid

For all the carnage he unleashes on the field, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is still a 15-year-old boy navigating the surreal world of IPL stardom.

Beyond the baby face and the monstrous sixes lies a glimpse of the child he still is.

Have you noticed Vaibhav cries every time he gets out?

It's not frustration but he simply doesn't want to leave. He wants to stay there and bat all along.

But when it ends, the tears come. Because in that moment, he's not a record-breaking IPL sensation. He's just a kid who loves batting more than anything in the world.

Jitesh Sharma, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper who spent time with Vaibhav during the India A tour at the Rising Stars Asia Cup in late 2025, didn't hold back when speaking about the teenager in a candid chat with A B de Villiers ahead of IPL 2026.

'He's not professional, that I can tell you,' Jitesh said, half-joking. 'Everyone's trying to make him one, but I don't think that's going to happen anytime soon -- at least not off the field.'

He put things into perspective: 'On the field, he's switched on. But off it, he's just a kid. I'm still telling him not to eat ice cream at night.'

Coaches recall how Vaibhav would sneak in the occasional indulgence -- ice cream and sweets like any other kid his age.

But once the realisation kicked in that he had to cut down on carbs and sweets to improve his fitness, Sooryavanshi did what he needed to without fuss.

He carries the hopes of billions of Indians when he is being compared to Sachin Tendulkar, fast-tracked for Team India conversations and talked about as the future of Indian cricket.

But beyond all that, he's still just a boy from Tajpur, Samastipur in Bihar who loves batting more than anything else in the world.