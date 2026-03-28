IPL 2026: Did Salt Take a Clean Catch? Klaasen Storms Off

A controversial catch leading to Heinrich Klaasen's dismissal has ignited debate during the IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad

IMAGE: Phil Salt takes catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen off the bowling of Romario Shepherd. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Heinrich Klaasen's dismissal in the IPL opener against RCB was controversial due to a debated catch by Phil Salt.

The third umpire ruled the catch clean, but replays suggested the boundary cushion may have moved.

Klaasen expressed his frustration, questioning the fourth umpire before leaving the field.

The incident has ignited discussions about the accuracy and consistency of umpiring decisions in cricket.

The IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad had its share of drama when Heinrich Klaasen was dismissed under controversial circumstances.

SRH batter Klaasen, who had been batting aggressively, attempted a powerful shot off Romario Shepherd in the 13th over but was caught by Phil Salt at deep midwicket.

Salt tumbled near the boundary rope, and it wasn’t clear if he brushed the cushion as he completed the catch. The on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire, who eventually ruled the catch clean. Klaasen, who had been in fine form with 31 runs off 22 balls and a 97-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, was clearly unhappy as he walked off the field.

Controversy Surrounding the Catch

The South African didn’t hide his frustration, stopping to question the fourth umpire about the boundary rope before heading back. Legendary commentator Sunil Gavaskar added to the debate, noting, ‘From this angle, it looks like the boundary cushion did move.’