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IPL 2026: Did MI's DRS error seal their fate vs SRH early

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 30, 2026 10:14 IST

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A crucial missed DRS review allowed Travis Head to unleash a match-winning innings, ultimately leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 encounter.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Missed review haunts Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Mumbai Indians' missed DRS review for Travis Head proved to be a costly error in their IPL 2026 match.
  • Travis Head capitalised on the missed opportunity, scoring a rapid 76 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 65 guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory.

A costly lapse in judgment from Mumbai Indians ended up defining the game, as Travis Head made full use of a missed DRS call to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable six-wicket win in their IPL 2026 clash in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Travis Head's Explosive Innings

The Australian opener looked unstoppable, blasting 76 off just 30 balls, packed with crisp boundaries and towering sixes. But things could have unfolded very differently early on. In the third over, Head went chasing a wide delivery from Trent Boult and seemed to miss it. Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton gathered it cleanly and despite a hint of an edge, there was no real appeal and no thought of a review from skipper Hardik Pandya.

 

It was only on the replay that the moment truly stood out. A faint nick was visible, which would have sent Head back well before he could do serious damage. Instead, Mumbai let the opportunity slip and paid the price.

Mumbai Indians

Klaasen Secures The Win For Hyderabad

Rickelton did his bit with a stunning unbeaten century to keep Mumbai in the contest but Heinrich Klaasen ensured it wasn’t enough. His unbeaten 65 guided Sunrisers Hyderabad home, capping off a win that Mumbai will look back on as one that got away.

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