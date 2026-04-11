How Dhruv Jurel is thriving at No. 3 for Rajasthan Royals...

Dhruv Jurel is making a significant impact batting at No. 3 for Rajasthan Royals. He credits his success to adaptability, strong partnerships with teammates like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravi Bishnoi, and a team-first mentality in the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel celebrates his half century for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Dhruv Jurel is excelling in his new role at No. 3 for Rajasthan Royals, demonstrating adaptability and a team-first attitude.

Jurel praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting, which eases pressure and creates opportunities for him.

Jurel highlights the importance of his partnership with Ravi Bishnoi, emphasising their understanding and communication on the field.

Rajasthan Royals' strong batting lineup, including Jurel, Sooryavanshi, and Jadeja, is proving formidable in the IPL.

Ravi Bishnoi's exceptional bowling performance is a key factor in Rajasthan Royals' success, consistently taking crucial wickets.

With two fifties, including a career-best unbeaten 81, from four innings wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is relishing his new-found role at No. 3, but insists it is "just a number" and he is willing to bat wherever the team needs him.

Walking in at a tricky 21/1 in just the second over of a 202-run chase, Jurel anchored Rajasthan Royals with a composed 43-ball effort in a comfortable victory against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in just 18 overs, extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

"I was batting at No. 5-6 last year. At the end, you have to win the match. The management showed faith in me to promote me to No. 3," said Jurel, at the post-match press conference in Guwahati on Friday.

"It's just a number, I would say. I don't want a particular number. My character is like that... Even if you give me No. 8-9, I will happily contribute, even if it means hitting the winning six. Wherever the team needs me, I'm there."

Coming in after the explosive duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and ahead of West Indies big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer, is a tricky position, but Jurel has lived up to expectations.

Such has been his impact that Rajasthan's top three dominate the leading run-getters' tally this season, with Sooryavanshi (200) leading the chart, followed by Jaiswal (183) and Jurel (176).

The 15-year-old prodigy Sooryavanshi once again provided a blistering start, smashing 78 off just 26 balls to make the chase one-sided during the power play itself.

Jurel on Partnership with Sooryavanshi

"When I bat at No. 3, (Sooryavanshi) he makes my batting look easy. When you go in and Vaibhav is smashing every ball, you tend to think nothing is happening on the wicket. And inside, like, cricket is not easy (like Sooryavanshi makes it seem).

"And (after) five overs, we were like 65-70 (73) runs. And that sixth over, Abhinandan (Singh) bowled to me, and I was just telling myself, 'I have to cash in, I have to cash in, I have to cash in'," he said, about the 24-run over that included two fours and two sixes.

"When you go in, he's hitting the ball so well. And then there is pressure too... that he is playing so well, I have to do something too. Again, it's also easy because you feel that if he is playing so well, so can I," Jurel said.

"It's a bit of both. All you need is the first boundary to feel a bit relaxed.

"It was my highest score. When Vaibhav got out, he had already made the chase easy, and after he got out, the required run rate was just 6-7. So my job was just to get it done."

RR's batting looks formidable, with experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slotted at No. 6 after his switch from Chennai Super Kings.

"Obviously, Jadejabhai is a big name, playing consistently at the international level. He brings experience, and by talking to him, batting becomes easier."

Rajasthan Royals' Bowling Strength

In the bowling department too, RR have been exceptional, with wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi leading the wicket-takers' chart with nine wickets from four matches, at an average of 12.66.

The legspinner returned figures of 2/32, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli inside the powerplay. Having known Bishnoi since their under-19 days, Jurel said their understanding helps.

"In every match, he's consistently performing. In the middle overs, you need wickets the most. He's a great character. I've known him since U-19 days... He listens to me whenever I say anything from behind the stumps, so it's a good partnership between us. It's also a good thing that both the keeper and the bowler are on the same note... It makes it easier."