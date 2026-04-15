IPL 2026: Dhoni's quiet chat with Noor that flipped the match

Discover how Mahendra Singh Dhoni's strategic mentorship and insightful guidance played a crucial role in shaping Noor Ahmad's match-winning performance for Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad's ability to analyse batters and adjust his pace, combined with strategic input from Akeal Hosein, contributed to his success. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Noor Ahmad's match-winning performance for CSK was significantly influenced by Dhoni's guidance during practice sessions.

Dhoni's advice focused on improving Noor Ahmad's leg-break, leading to better control and smarter length variations.

CSK bowling coach Sridharan Sriram highlighted Dhoni's role in building Noor's confidence and understanding of his strengths.

After a much-needed win for Chennai Super Kings over Kolkata Knight Riders, the spotlight wasn’t only on what unfolded during the match -- it was also on the quiet influence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni working behind the scenes.

Noor Ahmad was the standout on the night, returning with a match-winning 3/21. He credited the sluggish pitch for helping him, admitting it wasn’t easy for batters to time the ball. But his performance wasn’t just about conditions -- it was about preparation, clarity, and a bit of belief built over time.

KKR’s chase of 193 had started on a steady note. At 79/2, with Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi putting together a calm 50-run stand, the game looked balanced. Then Noor stepped in and changed everything. In a short burst, he dismissed Rahane, Cameron Green and Rinku Singh, pulling the game firmly in CSK’s favour and eventually restricting KKR to 160/7.

After the match, Noor spoke about dealing with the conditions and sticking to a simple plan.

‘Really happy to contribute for my team. Yeah, the dew was there, and it was humid, so just try to keep my fingers dry, and yeah, that helped me a lot to hit the right area. It was all about that. Yeah, really happy with the pitch. I think the ball was not coming really well to the bat, and yeah, to take advantage of that, it was good. (Talks about confidence) Yeah, definitely it gives a lot of confidence. I will keep putting lots of effort into contributing to contribute for my team in the coming matches. I think keeping changing pace is the best tactic everywhere and on every wicket,’ he said.

Dhoni's Mentorship and Noor Ahmad's Development

CSK bowling coach Sridharan Sriram later shared that Noor’s turnaround had been building quietly and that Dhoni played a part in it.

‘That is something he has been working on. Even MS had a long chat with him in one of the practice sessions, especially about getting his leg-break going. I think it was very helpful today, and the results were there to see.’

‘It wasn’t a dramatic intervention -- just a conversation in training but it gave Noor something to work with. You could see it in his spell: better control, smarter lengths, and the confidence to mix things up when needed.’

Sriram also mentioned how Noor adjusted during the game itself, with input from Akeal Hosein.

‘In his first over, he was either a bit short or slightly too full. Once he found that in-between length, he became very difficult to play. Credit to Akeal as well because he pointed that out during the strategic timeout.’

Beyond technique, what stood out was Noor’s understanding of his own strengths -- something Dhoni has a knack for bringing out in players.

‘One of his strengths is that he gets late movement. His release is very good and the ball moves late. When he gets it right consistently, it becomes difficult for batters.’

That’s often how Dhoni’s influence works -- not always visible in big moments but present in the small adjustments, the calm advice, and the clarity he gives players before they even step onto the field.

Sriram summed it up best while talking about Noor’s approach.

‘He is a very good student of the game. He analyses batters, studies where to place his fielders and understands what speeds to bowl. He comes prepared.’

CSK and KKR's Current Standing

KKR, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win, sitting at the bottom of the table. CSK, on the other hand, move up to eighth with momentum slowly building and Dhoni’s influence still shaping things in the background.