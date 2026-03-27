IPL 2026: Dhoni Must Play or Retire, Says Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin weighs in on MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings, asserting that Dhoni should either commit fully to playing or consider retirement ahead of IPL 2026.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni has been practicing for three months, signalling his intent to contribute to CSK. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin believes MS Dhoni should either play a full role in CSK or retire.

Ashwin disagrees with the idea of Dhoni being used as an Impact Substitute to manage his workload.

Dhoni's value to CSK lies beyond batting, including his role as a guide for Ruturaj Gaikwad and supporting the bowling line-up.

A new season brings a familiar question for Chennai Super Kings -- what role should Mahendra Singh Dhoni play?

With Sanju Samson also in the mix, the biggest question ahead of IPL 2026 isn’t just about team selection.

Some suggest Dhoni could be an Impact Substitute to manage his workload, but Ravichandran Ashwin strongly disagrees.

‘I do not agree that he has to stay on the impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it. I am not in agreement with him being an impact player,’Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

‘If you are making a CSK XI, and Dhoni is in the squad, the debate ends right there. He has to be in the XI. If he does not want to play, he would retire. He has 100 per cent belief that he can play. He has been practising for the last three months. He is giving the message that he wants to play. If he wants to play, it is not possible to go tell him he cannot play,’ he added.

Dhoni's On-Field Role and Value

At 44, Dhoni continues to put in the work, often practising alone in Ranchi. While questions remain about his batting role, Ashwin believes his value lies beyond that.

‘He is not your number six batter, that I will agree. But he can play a double role. He can be the on-field compass for Ruturaj,’ Ashwin said.

With a stronger top order this season, Dhoni may not need to bat higher often. But his presence behind the stumps and on the field remains invaluable.

‘I think Dhoni will have a critical role in supporting this new bowling line-up on the field. Last year, he wanted to play the last three overs, but the top order did not always score, and he had to come in earlier. This time, they have added power in the top order to avoid that situation,’ he explained.

‘Maybe this time, out of 14 matches, he will get to bat higher only in three or four games. Otherwise, he will come in at the end. His biggest role will be in keeping, setting the field, and giving a shoulder to Ruturaj. He can be the big brother in the team,’ Ashwin said.

‘We are seeing his videos. He has been practising for the last three months. That is the message he is giving. He believes he can contribute, otherwise he is not the kind of person who will continue,’ he concluded.