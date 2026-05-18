IPL 2026: Dhoni buzz dominates CSK vs SRH playoff showdown

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in a pivotal IPL 2024 match, with playoff implications hinging on key player matchups, form concerns, and the possible return of cricket legend MS Dhoni.

IMAGE: CSK has a strong home record against SRH, winning five of their six matches at Chepauk. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Heinrich Klaasen's performance against CSK spinners Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmed will be crucial.

The potential return of MS Dhoni to play at Chepauk is a major talking point for CSK fans.

Anshul Kamboj's recent form dip is a concern for SRH after a strong start to the season.

SRH's poor catching efficiency, with the most dropped catches this season, could be a significant weakness.

Chennai Super Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win Indian Premier League clash at their home ground, the Chepauk Stadium, on Monday, with both teams eyeing crucial points in the playoff race.

With six wins and six losses each, CSK is placed fifth in the points table. A win could take them above fourth-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have 13 points. A loss will pretty much mark the end of CSK's playoff chances. Ahead of the match, there are a few positives for both teams, while there are also negatives that they need to fix.

Key Matchups: Klaasen Vs CSK Spinners

CSK spinners Akeal Hosein (seven wickets in six matches at an average of 25.28 and an economy rate of 8.16, with a four-wicket haul) and Noor Ahmed (12 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 28.91 with an economy rate of 7.88), enjoy an economy rate of 8.5 as a duo this season, the second-best this season, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Klaasen enjoys a fine match-up against Noor, having scored 73 in 38 balls, with a strike rate of 192.1, having been dismissed twice in six innings. He has smacked six fours and five sixes against the Afghan spinner.

Against Akeal, Klaasen has scored 30 in 11 balls, with four and four sixes at a strike rate of 272.72, being dismissed once in two innings.

Will MS Dhoni Make An Appearance?

At the start of the season, CSK fans received a jolt when MS Dhoni was ruled out for two weeks due to a calf strain. But it has been a back-end of the tournament and still, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has not shown up, despite training in the nets.

With Dhoni having expressed his desire to play his last T20 at Chepauk many times publicly and this once again speculated to be his last season, maybe the five-time IPL-winning skipper could show up.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni trained on Sunday for 30-40 minutes, facing throwdowns and spinners.

CSK's Home Advantage Against SRH

CSK has a psychological edge over SRH, having won five of their six matches against the Orange Army at their home venue.

SRH's Form Concerns And Weaknesses

Kamboj, the third-highest wicket-taker this season with 19 scalps in 12 matches at an average of 22.52 and an economy rate of 10.11, has faced a form dip in the past three matches.

In the past three matches, as per ESPNCricinfo, he has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 14.9, as compared to 12 wickets at an ER of seven in the previous six outings before this dip. The previous outing against LSG saw Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran take him down brutally with four and seven sixes, leaving him with figures of 0/57 in 2.3 overs.

SRH has dropped 20 catches this season, the most by a team this season and their catching efficiency has been 72.7 per cent, the second worst this season, as per Cricbuzz.

Cummins has not dismissed Samson in five meetings, but has kept the explosive batter quiet, conceding just 23 runs in 18 balls, with just one six.

It could come in handy against CSK's opening pair, who have the lowest run-rate (8.84) and the second-worst average (25.54) this season, as per Cricbuzz.

Samson has posted 450 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 164.23, with two centuries and a fifty. On the other hand, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has made 306 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.60 and a strike rate of over 124, with two fifties.