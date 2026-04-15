'It was fun, I enjoyed it': CSK's Dewald Brevis back in form

After recovering from injury, Dewald Brevis celebrated his return to form with Chennai Super Kings, contributing to their victory against KKR.

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis slammed a quickfire 41 from 29 balls to boost CSK in the middle overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters





Key Points Dewald Brevis expressed delight in his return to competitive cricket after recovering from a side strain, contributing to CSK's victory.

Brevis slammed a quickfire 41 from 29 balls to boost CSK in the middle overs.

Brevis praised young teammate Ayush Mhatre, emphasizing his unique talent and encouraging him to maintain his natural playing style.

Chennai Super Kings batter Dewald Brevis expressed delight at returning to competitive cricket after recovering from injury, saying he felt strong and enjoyed being back on the field during CSK's 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Tuesday.

Brevis said he enjoyed the atmosphere and the opportunity to spend time in the middle while getting used to the conditions. Batting for the first time in IPL 2026, the South African right-hander hit a quickfire 41 from 29 balls, putting on a decisive stand of 51 from 29 balls with Sarfaraz Khan (23 from 18 balls).

The right-handed batter, who was sidelined with a side strain, added that the return had helped rebuild his confidence and rhythm in the tournament.

"It was fun, I enjoyed it. It was great to be out here in front of the crowd, very special. And yeah, just spending time getting to know the wicket. It was a bit different compared to the other night, but yeah, lots of fun. It was absolutely great to dive around on the field as well, to have a good swing with the bat, and just get a feel for it. It feels like I've gained some confidence because it wasn't nice being out with a side strain. But yeah, I feel strong, and I'm glad we got the win," the South African told JioHotstar.

'Mhatre is special'

Brevis also reserved praise for young teammate Ayush Mhatre, calling the CSK youngster "special" and backing him to continue playing his natural game without pressure.

"Mhatre is special, he's young, and he plays the way he does. That's my wish for him, to continue being true to himself, have fun, and play like that no matter what. You will have ups and downs in your career, but it's brilliant to see how he plays. He basically plays ball by ball, reacting and hitting it where it needs to go," he added.

Asked to bat first by KKR, CSK put 192/5 in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson (48 in 32 balls, 4 and three sixes) and Dewald Brevis (41 in 29 balls, with four fours and two sixes) playing standout knocks and Kartik Tyagi (2/35) being a standout bowler.

During the chase, KKR was reduced to 29/2 and was in contention with a 50-run stand between skipper Ajinkya Rahane (28 in 22 balls, with two sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six). However, a game-changing spell from Noor Ahmed sank KKR to 90/6, and they ended their innings at 160/7.

KKR is still winless, having lost four and one no result, sitting at the bottom of the table. CSK has climbed to eighth spot in the points table, with four points.