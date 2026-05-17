Mitchell Starc sparks Rajasthan collapse in must-win clash for Delhi

Mitchell Starc's impressive four-wicket haul helped Delhi Capitals restrict Rajasthan Royals, keeping their playoff hopes alive in a crucial IPL match.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Donovan Ferreira. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Mitchell Starc's incisive four-wicket burst triggered a dramatic collapse for Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a strong start for Rajasthan Royals.

Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag scored half-centuries, but Rajasthan lost momentum due to Starc's spell.

Delhi Capitals needed a win to stay in the playoff race and Starc's performance was crucial.

Needing a win to stay afloat in the playoff race, Delhi Capitals clawed their way back into the contest through Mitchell Starc's incisive four-wicket burst after Rajasthan Royals threatened to post a massive total with a blazing top-order effort in their IPL match in New Delhi on Sunday.

Asked to bat, Rajasthan looked set for a 220-plus score after racing to 160 for two in 14 overs, but Starc's superb spell of 4/40 triggered a dramatic collapse as the visitors eventually finished on 193 for eight. The visitors managed just 33 runs and lost six wickets to lose the plot.

Rajasthan Royals' Blazing Start

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal began brightly, driving and cutting fluently against Starc, but his stay was brief as Lungi Ngidi removed him for 12.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi then lit up the innings with another fearless knock. The youngster mixed elegant stroke-play with mature defence and aggression, scoring at a rapid pace while taking on the Capitals attack with confidence.

Sooryavanshi was handed a reprieve on 31 when Sameer Rizvi dropped him while running backwards off Tripurana Vijay, and the left-hander continued to attack before eventually falling for 46.

Playing only his second IPL game, Madhav Tiwari provided the breakthrough as Sooryavanshi failed to clear the ropes while attempting a lofted hit straight down the ground.

Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag's Partnership

IMAGE: Riyan Parag celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

At the other end, Dhruv Jurel (53) played the perfect supporting role before accelerating smoothly. Jurel took Mukesh Kumar apart with two fours and a six as Rajasthan ended the powerplay at a commanding 75 for one.

Jurel and Sooryavanshi added 70 runs for the second wicket to put Delhi under severe pressure.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel's 40-ball 53 was inclusive of 5 fours and 2 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Riyan Parag (51) continued the assault. He nearly perished early when Madhav induced a mistimed heave with a short ball, but Tristan Stubbs could not complete a low catch cleanly.

Parag made Delhi pay heavily thereafter. He launched Axar Patel for towering sixes and then hammered Mukesh Kumar for 23 runs in an over as Rajasthan's scoring rate nearly touched 12 an over. Parag soon overtook Jurel in scoring pace and brought up a brisk half-century.

Starc's Decisive Four-Wicket Burst

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Just when Rajasthan seemed poised for a daunting finish, Starc swung the momentum decisively. The Australian left-arm quick dismissed the rampaging Parag to provide Delhi a desperately-needed breakthrough.

Starc then struck again immediately, removing Donovan Ferreira for a golden duck, and followed it up a ball later by trapping Ravi Singh leg-before as Rajasthan suddenly slipped to 161 for six.

IMAGE: Lungisani Ngidi celebrates the wicket of Yashaswi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Madhav joined party, dismissing Shubham for five as Rajasthan lost four wickets in the space of 15 deliveries and the flow of runs dried up considerably.

Despite the collapse around him, Jurel stayed composed to complete a well-crafted half-century, anchoring the innings till the final overs.

Starc returned to remove impact substitute Dasun Shanaka for 10 and finish with four wickets, his best haul of the season and a timely intervention in a must-win encounter for Delhi.

Key Statistics:

Fewest innings to 4,000 runs in T20s (Indians)

116 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

117 - KL Rahul

125 - Tilak Varma

129 - Shubman Gill

129 - Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Mitchell Starc vs RR in IPL 2026

At Jaipur: 3/40 (4)

At Delhi: 4/40 (4)

Next Match:

May 18, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.