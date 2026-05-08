DC's campaign all but over, Axar shifts focus to IPL 2027

Axar Patel criticises Delhi Capitals' performance after their crushing defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders jeopardised their IPL 2026 play-off aspirations.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel wears a dejected look as Finn Allen celebrates his hundred and taking Kolkata Knight Riders over the line in the IPL match, in New Delhi, on Friday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Axar Patel admits Delhi Capitals' batting and bowling failed in their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 play-off hopes are dwindling after the heavy loss.

Axar Patel hints at a major team overhaul and strategic changes for the next IPL season.

Finn Allen's unbeaten century powered Kolkata Knight Riders to a dominant victory.

Ajinkya Rahane praises Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers and fielding efforts.

A beleaguered Axar Patel admitted that both his team's batters and bowlers let the side down after Delhi Capitals suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, virtually ending their IPL 2026 play-off hopes, while indicating the team had already begun looking ahead to the next season.

DC endured a miserable outing at home, managing only 142/8, which Kolkata Knight Riders chased down in just 14.2 overs, powered by a blistering unbeaten 100 from Finn Allen and his destructive stand with Cameron Green (33 not out) as the visitors tore apart the bowling attack in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi Capitals' Playoff Hopes Dwindle

With just eight points from 11 matches, DC are eighth on the table, while KKR revived their play-off hopes with a resurgent run, moving to seventh with nine points from 10 outings, though their road to the knock-outs still remains difficult.

"For now, we'll go back and think about the mistakes we made. After that, obviously there's still a long journey ahead and next year will come too. So we'll think about what plans we can make for next year and what approach we should take," said Axar after the match.

"Based on that, we can also look at the players sitting on the bench and decide who can be given opportunities and what changes we can make," he added, hinting at a possible major overhaul next season.

Inadequate Score and Spin Bowling Errors

With 200-plus totals becoming the norm this season, 142 was always going to be inadequate, and Axar admitted the score was well below par while also pointing out at poor judgement shown by the spinners while defending the modest total.

"I think the runs were definitely below par and at the same time the spinners made quite a few mistakes. Looking at the way the pitch behaved, I feel the spinners did make errors.

"At the same time, we lost five wickets in two-three overs, and I think that's where the momentum slipped away from us. That's probably something we need to think about because the same thing happened against CSK...we started well, and then suddenly wickets kept falling," he added.

Need for Right Mindset and Character

He admitted the solutions to the issues could be found but players need to show the right mindset and character.

"See, you can't solve it in a complicated way. So, I think it's more about applying the right mindset. Even if you lose one or two wickets, you can still spend time at the crease and play through it. I think that's what needs to be applied, when wickets are falling in clusters, you need to absorb the pressure for an over or two," opined Axar.

Rahane Praises Finn Allen and Bowlers

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane was pleased to see a struggling Finn Allen finally rediscover his touch with the bat.

"I'm really happy for Finn Allen. He was struggling first four or five games, working really hard, but the way he batted tonight was fantastic. But I want to praise our bowlers again.

"We did well because of them. And they've been doing it so well consistently, especially those middle overs and the death overs. Our spinners, Sunil Narine, Varun (Chakravarthy) and Anukul Roy, have been fantastic," he said.

"Fielding-wise, yes, we are working really hard. Our fielding coach has been really strict with us. And that's what has been helping us. The result which you've been seeing about the catches and the ground fielding, credit goes to our fielding coach as well," he added.