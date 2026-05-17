Sooryavanshi Shatters Abhishek's IPL Sixes Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals has shattered the IPL record for most sixes by an Indian batter in a single season, marking a significant achievement in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed a record-breaking 43 sixes in 12 innings -- the most by an Indian batter in a single season of IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sets a new record for most sixes by an Indian batter in a single IPL season with 43 sixes in IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi surpassed Abhishek Sharma's previous record of 42 sixes in a single IPL season.

Chris Gayle holds the overall record for most sixes in an IPL season with 59 sixes.

Sooryavanshi is the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, with 486 runs at a strike rate of 234.78.

Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken IPL 2026 by storm, smashing a record-breaking 43 sixes to register the most maximums by an Indian batter in a single season of the Indian Premier Leaguie.

15-year-old Sooryavanshi surpassed Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma's previous record of 42 sixes in a single IPL season, which he achieved in 2024.

Sooryavanshi Joins Elite IPL Six-Hitting Company

Overall, the record for the most sixes by a batter in a single IPL season belongs to West Indian Chris Gayle, who hit a total of 59 sixes for RCB in IPL 2012 and followed it up with 51 in 2013. KKR's Andre Russell is the only other batter in the history of IPL to go past 50 sixes in a single season when he slammed 52 maximums in 2019.

The Rajasthan Royals' opener achieved this feat during his side's IPL clash against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Sunday, when he slammed a quickfire 46 from 21 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

Sooryavanshi's Impactful Performance in IPL 2026

The left-hander is Royals' leading run-getter in IPL 2026, having piled up 486 runs in 12 innings at an incredible strike rate of 234.78, including one century and two fifties.

Sooryavanshi joins the list, featuring some of the biggest names in IPL history, including Virat Kohli, who hit 38 sixes during the 2016 season and repeated the feat in 2024, alongside Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav with the same number of sixes.