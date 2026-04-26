IPL 2026, DC vs RCB Preview: Delhi brace for Royal challenge after stunning defeat

Delhi Capitals, seeking redemption after a shattering defeat to Punjab Kings, clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a pivotal IPL match that could define their play-off chances.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals need to tighten their bowling, particularly in the final overs, and ensure their batting efforts are not wasted again when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL match in Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Delhi Capitals aim to recover from a heavy defeat against Punjab Kings as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Inconsistent bowling, especially in death overs, is a major concern for Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru boast a balanced team with strong batting and composed bowling.

The match hinges on key battles: Delhi's top order versus Bengaluru's new-ball bowlers, and Delhi's stroke-makers versus Bengaluru's spin options.

Delhi Capitals must tighten their bowling to avoid wasting their batting efforts.

Hurting from a staggering defeat despite posting 264, Delhi Capitals have little time to recover emotionally as they face another formidable side in defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL match in New Delhi on Monday.

The six-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, a game in which their bowlers were dismantled in a record chase, has left DC shaken.

Placed sixth on the table, they now find themselves in a tightening play-off race where another defeat could seriously dent their chances.

Delhi Capitals' Batting Prowess and Bowling Concerns

Delhi's campaign so far has been defined by splendid batting but inconsistent execution with the ball.

Their top order, led by KL Rahul, has repeatedly provided blistering starts, while the likes of Nitish Rana and David Miller have ensured momentum is maintained through the middle overs.

However, the inability to defend even imposing totals is a concern after a moderate success while chasing totals..

The death bowling, in particular, has looked vulnerable under pressure -- something that opposition teams have begun to target.

That puts added responsibility on their bowling unit..

Seamer Aaquib Nabi, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel himself will need to step up significantly, especially in crunch situations, if Delhi are to plug the glaring gaps that have cost them dearly in recent games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Balanced Approach

In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, placed a comfortable second in points table, have shown greater balance across departments.

Led by chairsmatic Virat Kohli their batting unit has revolved around strong top-order contributions, and the return to form of Devdutt Padikkal only adds further depth and stability, making them an even more formidable batting side.

The middle order, too, has played more defined roles in finishing games.

But RCB's threat is not limited to their batting firepower alone. Their bowlers have shown the ability to rein in opposition sides in crucial phases, particularly at the death: a quality that could prove decisive against a free-scoring Delhi line-up.

RCB's Bowling Strength and Key Match-Ups

In their previous outing against Gujarat Titans, RCB's bowling unit demonstrated impressive composure under pressure.

Despite Gujarat being well-placed for a massive total, the trio of Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood executed their plans to perfection in the closing overs, using variations and disciplined lines to deny acceleration and restrict the final surge..

That effort underlined RCB's growing reputation as a side capable of closing out innings, an area where Delhi have struggled.

Monday's contest could hinge on a few critical match-ups.

Delhi's attacking top order against RCB's new-ball bowlers will set the tone early, while the battle in the middle overs -- DC's aggressive stroke-makers versus RCB's spin options -- could decide momentum..

At the death, the spotlight will firmly be on Delhi's bowlers, who will be under pressure to redeem themselves after the Punjab debacle, even as RCB's proven finishers with the ball look to tilt the balance.

The Stakes for Both Teams

For Delhi Capitals, the equation is straightforward but unforgiving: tighten their bowling, particularly in the final overs, and ensure their batting efforts are not wasted again.

For RCB, it is an opportunity to exploit a vulnerable opponent and consolidate their position among the top teams.

With the tournament entering a decisive phase, this clash is more than just two points. It is a test of temperament for Delhi and a chance for Bengaluru to assert their authority.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have an excellent head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals, having won 20 of the 33 matches played.

Delhi won 12, with one no-result.

In the 2025 season, both teams won a match each.

April 27, 7.30 pm IST: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (captain), Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Jacob Duffy.

Match starts: 1930 IST