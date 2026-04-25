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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: Play halted as Lungi Ngidi suffers serious on-field injury

IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: Play halted as Lungi Ngidi suffers serious on-field injury

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 18:58 IST

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Players, including South African teammates David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, looked visibly shaken by the scenes. 

Lungi Ngidi

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi receives medical attention after sustaining a head injury while attempting take a catch during the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match in the Indian Premier League in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • South African pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a serious head impact while attempting a catch and was stretchered off.
  • Ngidi was responsive but was taken to hospital as a precaution after the fall.
  • Dushmantha Chameera replaced him as a concussion substitute after play resumed.

There were anxious moments at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday after Lungi Ngidi suffered a serious fall and was taken off the field on a stretcher during the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game in the Indian Premier League.

The South African pacer landed heavily on his head while attempting a catch, prompting immediate medical attention and halting play.

Lungi Ngidi

The incident occurred when Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya attempted a big shot off DC captain Axar Patel's bowling and miscued it high in the air. Ngidi, running back from mid-on, tried to complete the catch but lost balance and fell head-first onto the hard outfield. He remained on the ground in visible pain as the physio and team doctor rushed in.

On-field injury halts play

Concern grew quickly as a stretcher was brought onto the field. The crowd fell silent while medical staff assessed the injury.

Lungi Ngidi

Officials, including DC head coach Ricky Ponting, walked onto the ground as treatment continued. A neck brace was suggested as a precaution while Ngidi responded to the doctor’s checks.

 

An ambulance arrived soon after, and Ngidi was taken to hospital for further evaluation. Though he was responsive, he was ruled out of the match following the incident.

Players, including South African teammates David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, looked visibly shaken by the scenes.

Lungi Ngidi

Chameera replaces Ngidi as concussion substitute

Play resumed after the delay, with Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera coming in as a concussion substitute.

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