IPL 2026, DC vs MI Preview: Delhi's batters face stiff test against in-form MI

A thrilling contest is on the cards as Delhi Capitals seek to solidify their top order against a confident Mumbai Indians in their first home game of IPL 2026 on Saturday.

IMAGE: Sameer Rizvi scored an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls as Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match of IPL 2026. Can he come up with another good knock when they take on Mumbai Indians at home on Saturday? Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Delhi Capitals struggled with top-order stability against Lucknow Super Giants.

Sameer Rizvi's impressive half-century provides a silver lining for their batting line-up.

Mumbai Indians enter the match with confidence after a record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Rohit Sharma's fiery innings.

Delhi's bowling unit, featuring Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, looks assured.

Suryakumar Yadav's fitness is a concern for Mumbai Indians as they prepare to face Delhi Capitals.

The spotlight will firmly be on Delhi Capitals' top order when they square off against a confident Mumbai Indians in their first home fixture of the IPL 2026 season in Delhi on Saturday.

DC, who shuffled as many as seven opening combinations last year, had hoped for greater stability this season, but early signs suggest the issue persists.

Chasing a modest 142 against Lucknow Super Giants in their opener, the Capitals' top order crumbled swiftly, K L Rahul falling for a first-ball duck, while Nitish Rana and Pathum Nissanka departed in quick succession, leaving the side tottering at 26 for four.

What followed, however, was a display of composure and maturity by 22-year-old impact substitute Sameer Rizvi, who struck an unbeaten half-century.

Combining with the experienced Tristan Stubbs, the duo scripted a six-wicket victory with an unbroken stand that rescued DC.

While Rizvi's fearless strokeplay stood out, the vulnerability at the top is a concern, particularly against a Mumbai attack marshalled by the redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah.

Still in pursuit of their elusive maiden IPL title, the Capitals will be eager to see greater stability at the top. They have the option of turning to either Abishek Porel, who displayed flashes of brilliance last season or the, mercurial Prithvi Shaw who struggles with consistency.

Bowling Strengths and Strategies

In contrast, DC's bowling unit looked far more assured even in the absence of Australian quick Mitchell Starc, who remains unavailable.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi continues to astutely use slower deliveries and T Natarajan, who has spent considerable time on sidelines due to injury, chipped in with a three-wicket haul against LSG, while Mukesh Kumar was economical.

The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel as expected applied the squeeze through the middle overs, ensuring the opposition never broke free.

This blend of pace variations and spin control will be key for Delhi against MI's power-packed batting line-up that includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

Mumbai Indians' Confidence and Key Players

MI will enter the contest brimming with confidence after snapping a 14-year opening-match jinx with a record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit turned back the clock scoring a fiery 78, marking his return to T20 cricket in emphatic fashion. Fellow opener Ryan Rickelton, who was picked ahead of the more experienced Quinton de Kock, provided solid support with a belligerent 81 and is likely to to keep his place.

Their bowling, though expensive, had its moments. Shardul Thakur picked up three crucial wickets, while Bumrah and Trent Boult kept things tight.

Mumbai used Suryakumar as an impact player due to a minor groin concern, and it remains to be seen whether the Indian T20I skipper is fit to play a full role in the Feroz Shah Kotla come Saturday.

Head to Head:

Mumbai Indians enjoy a superior head to head record against Delhi Capitals, with 21 victories out of 37 matches played.

MI have won their last three games against DC, including both their games in IPL 2025.

Pitch Report

The first IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is expected to provide a run-feast. The venue has traditionally produced high-scoring matches in recent years. Last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad piled up a massive 278/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the venue -- the third highest total in the IPL.

While teams would prefer to bat first on a flat wicket in Delhi, early trends of IPL 2026 show that teams chasing have won five of the six matches played so far.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: K L Rahul (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, A M Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Match Info:

April 4, 2026 at 3.30 pm: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.