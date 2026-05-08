IPL 2026, DC vs KKR: Spinners reign as Kolkata restrict Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders' masterful spin bowling attack, spearheaded by Anukul Roy and Sunil Narine, stifled Delhi Capitals, restricting them to a manageable score in their recent IPL encounter.

IMAGE: Pathum Nissanka hits a four during his 29-ball 50, which included 5 fours and 3 sixes, in the IPL match against Delhi Capitals, in New Delhi, on Friday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters Key Points Pathum Nissanka scored a fifty for Delhi Capitals, providing a solid start.

Kolkata Knight Riders' spinners, Anukul Roy and Sunil Narine, strangled the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup.

Ashutosh Sharma's late hitting helped Delhi Capitals reach a modest total.

KKR's pacers, Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora, complemented the spinners effectively.

Opener Pathum Nissanka struck a composed fifty but Kolkata Knight Riders spinners strangled Delhi Capitals, restricting the hosts to a modest 142 for 8 in their IPL clash in New Delhi on Friday.

The spin trio of Anukul Roy (2/31), Sunil Narine (1/17) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/28) delivered a masterclass in slow bowling, sharing three wickets among themselves while choking the scoring rate in the middle overs.

IMAGE: Kartik Tyagi celebrates the wicket of K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Pacers Kartik Tyagi (2/25), Vaibhav Arora (1/29) and Cameron Green (1/12) complement them well.

If it wasn't for Ashutosh Sharma's 39 off 28 balls, which was laced with three boundaries and as many sixes, DC would have struggled to even cross the 100-run mark.

Delhi Capitals' Innings Overview

Asked to bat, Nissanka (50) and KL Rahul (23) provided Delhi a fluent start, with the Sri Lankan taking the aggressive route early, striking the innings' first boundary and six.

KKR, however, showed complete faith in their spin resources from the outset, handing the ball to Roy and Narine inside the powerplay.

IMAGE: Cameron Green rejoices after dismissing Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI

Though the Delhi openers negotiated the challenge well initially, the pressure steadily mounted as the spinners dried up the boundaries post the powerplay.

Once Tyagi and Green removed Rahul and Nitish Rana (8) in quick succession, KKR unleashed their spin stranglehold in full force.

IMAGE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi stumps Pathum Nissanka off the bowling of Anukul Roy. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Chakravarthy turned the screws with a suffocating three-run over spell, forcing the batters into riskier options.

Narine then struck immediately after returning to the attack, dismissing Sameer Rizvi, who miscued a sweep straight to deep midwicket.

IMAGE: Anukul Roy celebrates the wicket of Tristan Stubbs. Photograph: BCCI

Nissanka briefly resisted, bringing up his fifty with a crisp boundary through extra cover, but Roy outfoxed him off the very next delivery as the batter was stumped trying to break free.

Roy then compounded Delhi's misery by bamboozling Tristan Stubbs in the same over, triggering another collapse as DC lost four wickets in the middle overs while KKR's spinners completely strangled the innings.

Ashutosh finally broke the 38-ball boundary drought with a six. He followed it up with back-to-back boundaries to collect 16 runs off the 17th over before adding another six and a four.