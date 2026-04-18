Rahane Urges KKR To 'Play With Freedom' Amidst Losing run

Under pressure after a string of defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane urges his team to embrace freedom and focus on one game at a time to revive their play-off hopes in IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders players walk off the pitch after losing to Gujarat Titans in the IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Friday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane urges Kolkata Knight Riders to embrace tough phases and play with freedom amidst a losing streak.

KKR face an uphill battle to qualify for the play-offs after suffering their fifth defeat in six matches.

Rahane praises Cameron Green's innings and the efforts of the inexperienced bowling unit.

The KKR captain acknowledges the need for improvement and ongoing discussions within the team.

Winless after six matches, time is running out on Kolkata Knight Riders' play-off hopes. Nevertheless, Ajinkya Rahane, their embattled skipper, has urged the side to "embrace tough phases, play with freedom, and focus on one game at a time".

Defeat has been one constant for the three-time former champions this season. They endured a five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday and slumped to their fifth defeat from six matches. Their solitary point came courtesy a rain wash-out against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens.

Rahane's Philosophical Approach

"It's about accepting and embracing these tough days. Every day is a new day... trying to do better, playing with freedom, and backing each other," Rahane was at his philosophical best at the post-match media interaction here on Friday.

A minimum of seven wins is needed from a 10-team league to keep a team's playoff aspirations alive.

With eight matches to go and one point in their kitty, the task will be an improbable one for KKR from here on.

'Nothing to Lose' Mindset

Rahane, however, said they have nothing to lose and it's all about playing with freedom.

"We're thinking one game at a time. It's tough when you lose games, but everyone is trying their best. No one wants to lose any match -- we all want to win -- but that's what sport is all about... keep your heads up. For us, it's about going out there, being positive, and playing with freedom. We've got nothing to lose.

"Let me tell you one thing: everyone is working really hard. For us, it's all about playing for our fans and the people of Kolkata, and we're trying to do our best.

"After each and every game, there's discussion about how we can improve. Obviously, when you lose, you tend to think about combinations and the areas we can get better at, so the discussion is always on."

Green's Performance and Bowling Unit's Effort

Rahane won a fourth toss from six matches this season, but his decision to bat first once again raised eyebrows. Even his counterpart Shubman Gill said at the toss he would have preferred to bowl, keeping the dew in mind.

The call backfired as KKR slipped to 32 for 3 in four overs before their Rs 25.20-crore acquisition Cameron Green bailed them out with his best innings for the franchise so far, a 79 off 55 balls.

"It's never easy when things are not going your way, and the courage he showed was fantastic. All credit to him," Rahane said.

"Yes, as a batting team we were thinking about 200 on this wicket. It would have been challenging, but let's not take anything away from his innings.

"Attacking Rashid Khan and their fast bowlers, he was fantastic tonight for us."

Praise for Inexperienced Bowlers

The KKR skipper also admitted in the media interaction that there was a "bit of dew" but he hailed their inexperienced bowlers for taking the match till the final over.

From being 95/1 in nine overs in their chase of 181, GT were made to sweat with Jos Buttler, Washington Sunder, Glenn Phillilps and a well-set Gill falling against the run of play.

Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan eventually sealed the nervy chase with two balls to spare.

"Special mention to our bowling unit. It's such an inexperienced attack with just two seniors in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, but the kind of improvement they've shown, especially in the last three games, has been fantastic," said Rahane.

"Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, and Anukul Roy have also been fantastic, bowling tough overs in the powerplay and picking up wickets.

"Our support staff is doing a great job of keeping the environment really good. It's all about accepting, but we will keep trying our best."

KKR's playoff chances are now slim, requiring them to win almost all of their remaining matches. The team's performance has been inconsistent, with both batting and bowling units struggling to find form. The pressure is mounting on the team management to turn things around quickly.