IPL 2026: 'Delhi Capitals didn't grab key moments': Ian Bell

'here were times when we were brilliant, and there were times when we simply weren't good enough.'

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ian Bell highlighted the team's inconsistency as a key factor in their below-par showing in IPL 2026.

The team suffered narrow defeats in crucial matches, impacting their chances of a top-four finish in the IPL.

Bell emphasised the importance of seizing key moments to secure victories against strong opponents.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ian Bell on Saturday said his side has been left frustrated by the "small margins" that separated them from a "top-two" finish after an inconsistent campaign marked by dramatic highs and lows.

Delhi will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final league match of the season on Sunday, though their slim playoff hopes could already be extinguished depending on results elsewhere.

A Punjab Kings win over Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday would officially eliminate DC, while Rajasthan Royals beating Mumbai Indians on Sunday would knock out KKR as well.

Reflecting on Delhi's roller-coaster season, Bell pointed to two matches that could have dramatically altered their campaign -- the one-run defeat to Gujarat Titans after falling just short in a 211-run chase, and the stunning loss to Punjab Kings despite posting 264/2, the highest total of the season, only for PBKS to pull off a world record chase.

Consistency Issues Plague Delhi Capitals

"Most teams outside the top four will probably say the same thing -- consistency," Bell said.

"We've shown this season that we can score 265 (264/2) and then follow it up by getting bowled out for 70 (75). We scored 265 (264/2) and still couldn't defend it. There were times when we were brilliant, and there were times when we simply weren't good enough."

DC currently sit eighth on the table with 12 points from 13 matches and only retain a mathematical chance of making the playoffs.

Bell said the side failed to seize key moments despite having enough quality to be among the top teams this season.

Missed Opportunities Costly For Delhi

"In the IPL, when opportunities come against good teams, you have to take them. I think that's where we have to be honest with ourselves -- we didn't grab those key moments.

"We lost to Gujarat Titans off the last ball. Against Punjab, we made 265 and still lost. Turn those results around and, if we win tomorrow, suddenly we are on 18 points and talking about a top-two finish."

Calling the IPL a tournament decided by the "finest margins", Bell said that was also what made it toughest and most rewarding league in the world.

"That's why players and coaches want to be here -- highest pressure, best players in the world, biggest fan base, best stadiums. But the margins are so small that you cannot afford to let moments slip."

Team Spirit Remains High Despite Disappointment

"At times we were guilty of not seeing games through. Two different results and we are comfortably in the top four. You have to be ruthless in these opportunities," he said.

Bell also dismissed suggestions that uncertainty over Delhi Capitals' ownership structure is bringing a sense of "insecurity" among the players.

The franchise had announced before the mega auction for IPL 2025 that the GMR and JSW groups would have alternate operational control of the men's and women's teams in two-year cycles, with the current cycle ending after this season.

But Bell insisted there had been no discussion about it inside the dressing room.

"From a player or coaching staff point of view, we've only focused on trying to win games of cricket. Those ownership matters are outside our control and outside our jobs," he said.

"I haven't heard it mentioned once in the playing group or among the staff. The team spirit has been excellent, the players have worked hard and looked after each other."

Bell said despite the disappointing campaign, the group could still hold its head high.

"We can all look in the mirror and say we've given everything to the badge and the shirt. We've loved representing Delhi Capitals this season.

"And hopefully, if it's not this year, Delhi Capitals win it next year, regardless of who is making the decisions."

Bell was also all praise for their opener KL Rahul who has been made the India Test vice-captain and said he evolved his strike-rate this season.

"I think his strike rates have gone through the roof. He's been awesome for us, as I said, on and off the field, absolutely fantastic."