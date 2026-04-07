IPL 2026: DC vs GT Preview: DC look to keep momentum vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals seek to continue their winning form against a faltering Gujarat Titans in the IPL, with eyes on key players like Sameer Rizvi and the potential return of Shubman Gill.

IMAGE: Will Sameer Rizvi continue his red-hot form? Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points Delhi Capitals aim to extend their winning streak, relying on in-form players like Sameer Rizvi.

Gujarat Titans struggle with their middle-order batting and need key players like Glenn Phillips and Washington Sundar to step up.

Shubman Gill's potential return from injury could boost Gujarat Titans' batting lineup.

Delhi Capitals' bowling attack, featuring Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, and Lungi Ngidi, provides depth and variety.

Delhi Capitals will be expecting runs from their KL Rahul-led top-order as they look to maintain their winning momentum against a faltering Gujarat Titans in the IPL in Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals have had near perfect couple of games with the ball while 22-year-old Sameer Rizvi has been carrying the bulk of their batting load, having come of age early in the season.

Delhi Capitals Rely on Top-Order Firepower

If the likes of Rahul and Co. get into the groove, the Delhi Capitals will become a more formidable unit.

Rahul can't be blamed for the way he has got out in his first two innings and it is only a matter of time before he finds his consistency.

Nitish Rana would be feeling more pressure having got the opportunity to bat at number three.

Pathum Nissanka found his range in the last game here, giving him additional confidence to take on the Gujarat Titans pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay.

Having smashed his third IPL fifty in a row (one came last season), Rizvi is on a rampage. He always had the ability to take spinners to the cleaners but he is now able to change gears even against the fast bowlers.

The first half of his innings against Mumbai Indians was rather measured before he went ballistic to script a comfortable win for his team.

Mukesh Kumar has been impressive with the ball while captain Axar Patel has been effective as ever both in the powerplay and middle overs.

Lungi Ngidi has added depth to the bowling unit which also features T Natarajan and Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Gujarat Titans' Challenges

In contrat, Gujarat Titans are a team that is faltering on both fronts.

Titans have been struggling to shed the top-heavy tag. They should have chased 205 against Rajasthan Royals comfortably but the unproven middle-order could not cash in on the start provided by Sai Sudharsan.

The middle order comprising Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia needs to step up under pressure.

Captain Shubman Gill missed the previous game due to a muscle spasm but stand in skipper Rashid Khan said he should be fine for their crucial fixture against Delhi Capitals.

Having lost their first two games, Titans also need to be more professional in the bowling department. Both Siraj and Rabada have been a tad expensive while Prasidh Krishna has not been consistent enough.

On the brighter side, Rashid has found his rhythm early in the competition but their most impressive bowler has been 23-year-old pacer Ashok Sharma.

Pitch Report and Weather:

The Kotla pitch usually offers plenty of runs but it wasn't the case in the afternoon game last week with Mumbai Indians managing only 162. It remains to be seen how it behaves on what is expected to be an unusually nippy April evening.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch can be a bit tricky for batters. It’s fairly flat, but the bounce isn’t always consistent, so timing is key. Once batters find their rhythm, though, it can be a rewarding surface with plenty of runs on offer.

Teams batting first would do well to aim for 170–180, giving their bowlers a total they can defend.

The weather should be pleasant and cool with a light drizzle possible.

Head To Head

DC and GT have faced each other in 7 matches in IPL. Out of these 7 games, DC have won 3 whereas GT have come out victorious on 4 occasion.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Impact player: Mukesh Kumar / Karun Nair

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact player: Shahrukh Khan / Jason Holder

Match Info

April 8, 2026 at 7.30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 1930 IST; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.