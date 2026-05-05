IPL 2026, DC vs CSK: Delhi Capitals batters struggle against Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals' batting woes continued at home as they struggled against Chennai Super Kings, managing only a below-par score in their IPL match.

IMAGE: Sameer Rizvi hit four sixes in a breezy 40 off 24 balls as Delhi Capitals fought back after the loss of five wickets in the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Delhi Capitals struggled with their batting at home against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Spin bowlers found assistance from the pitch, causing problems for the Delhi Capitals batsmen.

Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi's partnership helped Delhi Capitals recover from a poor start.

Chennai Super Kings' bowlers restricted Delhi Capitals to a below-par total of 155 for seven.

Delhi Capitals' struggles with the bat at home continued as they faltered on a testing track to end up with a below par 155 for seven against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

On a pitch offering assistance to the spinners with the odd ball holding up, the home team batters failed to apply themselves.

Early Wicket Losses Hamper Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Mukesh Choudhary celebrates after dismissing Pathum Nissanka. Photograph: BCCI

The free fall began with the loss of opener Pathum Nissanka, who failed to clear the mid-on fielder off a slower ball from left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary.

Both Nissanka (19 off 15) and K L Rahul (12 off 13) began with crisp boundaries but did not last long. After Nissanka, Rahul attempted an inside-out hit off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein but could not get to the pitch of the ball on the charge to be caught by opposition captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

DC laboured to 37 for two in the powerplay, with Hosein bowling half of the overs including one from the other end that produced the wicket of Rahul.

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis and Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrate the wicket of KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

With DC's innings not gaining any momentum, the crowd, mostly in yellow supporting CSK and M S Dhoni, who did not even travel for the game, built more pressure on the 'home team'. Chants of CSK, CSK were heard regularly during the innings.

With a batting performance like that, it seemed DC had not overcome the mental demons of 75 all out in their last game here.

Spinners Dominate Middle Overs

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs hit a four and two sixes while scoring 38 off 31 balls. Photograph: BCCI

After the powerplay, another spinner Noor Ahmad dominated the opposition, removing Karun Nair and Nitish Rana, who both fell to a poorly executed sweep shot.

DC captain Axar Patel had the ideal opportunity to make an impact with the bat but fell to a soft dismissal, offering a sitter to the cover fielder off a Gurjapneet Singh ball that appeared to stop on him. DC were now reeling at 69 for five in 11 overs.

Stubbs And Rizvi Partnership Provides Late Boost

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Karun Nair. Photograph: BCCI

Tristan Stubbs (38 off 31) and impact player Sameer Rizvi (40 not out off 24) hit a flurry of sixes to take the innings forward in their 65-run stand but the damage done in the first half of the game could not be reversed as DC ended with an underwhelming total.

Key Statistics:

Noor Ahmad in Overs 7-15 in the IPL since 2025

Wickets: 26 ' Average: 20.23 ' Strike rate: 15.2 ' Economy: 7.96