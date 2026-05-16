IPL 2026: DC in trouble? Ian Bell reveals major weakness in team

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ian Bell pinpoints batting inconsistency as the primary obstacle to their IPL 2026 campaign, emphasising the need for batters to consistently support KL Rahul's efforts.

IMAGE: KL Rahul has performed well, but other Delhi Capitals batters need to provide more consistent support. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ian Bell identifies batting inconsistency as a key issue for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.

KL Rahul has performed well, but other Delhi Capitals batters need to provide more consistent support.

Delhi Capitals must win their remaining two matches to have a chance of reaching the IPL play-offs.

The team's contrasting batting performances highlight their inconsistency, hindering their chances of winning the competition.

Supporting Axar Patel is crucial, as he is a key player for both Delhi Capitals and India in T20 cricket.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ian Bell on Saturday admitted that batting inconsistency has thwarted his side's campaign in IPL 2026, and urged batters to step up and support in-form KL Rahul.

Rahul has made 477 runs this season from 12 matches, but other batters have struggled to contribute consistently.

The Need For Batting Stability

"When you look at the top four teams at the moment, there is a lot of consistency in the batting line up. I think over a period of time now, not having that stability in the batting line up is something we are obviously working towards," Bell told the media ahead of DC's match here against Rajasthan Royals.

"KL has again had a fantastic year. He has increased his strike rate, which is what a lot of people asked him to do. But we need other people to step up as well and be more consistent. I don't think anyone quite yet has made himself undroppable by performance, and I think that's important as well," he added.

Play-Off Hopes

The Capitals are currently seventh in the table with 10 points from 12 matches, and the remaining two games are a must-win for them to retain the possibility of entering the play-offs.

Bell used DC's two contrasting batting efforts to underscore the team's topsy-turvy season.

"We have to accept -- and it has been a crazy season -- the fact that we scored 265 (vs PBKS and lost) here and then followed that up by getting bowled out for 70 (vs RCB). You can't win competitions if you're that inconsistent."

Adapting To Conditions

"Plan A is to be ultra aggressive. But we've also seen here in Delhi where the wicket can be a little bit different and you've got to use different skills. You're not going to win T20 cricket anymore by playing safe and building a foundation. But I think the best teams can adapt. That's where we have to be better," he said.

Supporting Axar Patel

Skipper Axar Patel's lukewarm form with both bat and ball has a big role in DC's modest outings so far, but Bell hoped that the all-rounder can finish on a high.

"I think it has been really important to support him and get around him. It's not easy. He's an important player not just for this franchise, but for India as well in T20 cricket. He's obviously disappointed more than probably anyone else."

"Hopefully, he can finish on a real high. We know what he can do at his best and we have got to keep supporting him through that," said the former England batter.