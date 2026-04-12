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What went wrong for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
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April 12, 2026 11:04 IST

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Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Venugopal Rao, pinpoints the rapid loss of wickets and fielding lapses as critical factors in their IPL defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Axar Patel celebrates with his Delhi Capitals teammates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings's Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IPL match at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates with his Delhi Capitals teammates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings's Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IPL match at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Saturday. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Venugopal Rao, attributes their IPL loss to Chennai Super Kings to losing four wickets in quick succession.
  • The Delhi Capitals' fielding errors, including a missed run-out opportunity and a dropped catch of Sanju Samson, proved costly.
  • Venugopal Rao acknowledged Sanju Samson's exceptional performance, noting his century could boost his confidence for future matches.
  • Delhi Capitals conceded 15-20 extra runs, impacting their psychological advantage while chasing a high target.

Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao said losing four wickets in as many overs was the turning point as they went down by 23 runs to Chennai Super Kings in their IPL, in Chennai, on Saturday.

Chasing 213 for victory, DC were cruising at 61 without loss in 4.5 overs, but lost the wickets of K L Rahul (18), Pathum Nissanka (41), Axar Patel (1) and Sameer Rizvi (6) and were reduced to 76 for 4 in eight overs.

 

Turning Point in the Match

"I think after seeing this second inning's batting, there was a bit of due there.

"I felt losing four wickets in four overs was the turning point. In this format, always felt that back-to-back wickets, it's always cause for the team," Rao told reporters.

Fielding Errors and Missed Opportunities

DC were also sloppy in the field as they missed a run-out of Ayush Mhatre and dropped a catch from Sanju Samson, who made them pay by scoring a 56-ball 115.

"It happens. It's a long tournament, we will have one or two bad games. In the first three games, we fielded well. One-off game; after the strategic timeout we missed a run-out and gave a life to Sanju in the same over," Rao said.

"I think it's a game of momentum. I think we gave 15-20 runs extra. By chasing 213, if I'm not wrong, below 200 is always psychologically far better chance of chasing and all, especially these conditions."

Praise for Samson's Performance

On Samson knock, Rao said: "He's a class player, boss! You need to accept it. For him coming to new franchise, obviously, big runs is always important.

"I think this 100 might help him for the next few games for CSK. Unlucky that we were on the other side today."

Next Matches: 

April 12, 2026, 3.30 pm IST: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Ekna Stadium, Lucknow.

April 12, 2026 : 7.30 pm IST: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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