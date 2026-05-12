IPL 2026: David Miller shows why he's still one of cricket's best finishers

David Miller's explosive innings, praised by Sanjay Bangar, propelled Delhi Capitals to a thrilling victory over Punjab Kings, keeping their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive.

IMAGE: David Miller unleashes mayhem -- 51 off just 28 balls with pure aggression on display. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points David Miller's aggressive batting display was instrumental in Delhi Capitals' victory over Punjab Kings.

Sanjay Bangar highlighted Miller's ability to dominate both the leg side and offside, showcasing his complete control.

Punjab Kings' bowling attack was criticised for lacking variation, making it easier for Miller to score.

The partnership between Axar Patel and David Miller was crucial in turning a likely defeat into a brilliant chase for Delhi Capitals.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar highlighted Delhi Capitals batter David Miller's exceptional touch against Punjab Kings, especially because he dominated not just the leg side but also played aggressive shots through the offside and over covers, a sign of complete control.

Bangar criticised Punjab's bowling for lacking variation, as they relied mostly on predictable lengths and wide yorkers instead of slower balls or cutters.

Delhi Capitals kept their Indian Premier League 2026 playoff hopes alive with a thrilling three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, thanks to a sensational 51 off just 28 balls from David Miller that powered his side to an impressive win.

Analysing David Miller's Dominant Performance

"When David Miller is in full flow, he doesn't just dominate the leg side. We all know he can clear deep mid-wicket and long on at will. But when he starts smashing the ball through the offside and over covers, it signals he is in a different zone. That's when bowlers know they are in trouble. The ball was coming onto the bat nicely, and there was a bit of dew on the outfield. That combination made the pitch even better for batting. The ball skidded on, and Miller didn't have to force his shots. He just timed them, and the ball raced away. Punjab's bowlers hardly used any slower variations. They didn't try to change the pace or use cutters," Bangar said on Star Sports.

Punjab Kings' Bowling Strategy Under Scrutiny

"They either went for wide yorkers or bowled predictable length balls. Miller didn't have to worry about being deceived. He picked the length early, got into position, and just teed off. It was a clean, ruthless innings. He didn't just score runs; he made a statement. When Miller bats like this, he can single-handedly change the course of a game," he added.

Miller lived up to his "Killer Miller" reputation with three fours and four sixes, blazing his way to 51 off 28 balls, dismantling the PBKS spin attack and keeping the required rate within reach. The partnership of 64 runs off 34 balls between Axar and Miller formed the backbone of the second innings, turning a likely defeat into a brilliant chase.