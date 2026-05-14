IPL 2026 Preview: Injury-Hit Chennai Super Kings Target Top-4 Spot

Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL match as they fight for a playoff spot, while LSG aim to play spoiler.

IMAGE: CSK are fifth in the standings with six wins from 11 matches, having won four of their last five matches. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Chennai Super Kings need to win their remaining matches to secure a playoff berth in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention due to inconsistent performances.

CSK's batting has been boosted by contributions from Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Jamie Overton's injury is a significant blow to CSK's bowling attack.

Still in the hunt for a play-off berth despite an erratic campaign, Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their recent resilient run when they take on the already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 match in Lucknow on Friday.

While CSK have managed to stay afloat with timely wins in the second half of the season, LSG's campaign has unravelled due to a string of ordinary performances.

CSK are fifth in the standings with six wins from 11 matches, while LSG have managed only three wins from 11 games. Five-time champions CSK will be looking to win two of their last three games to advance to the play-offs.

CSK's Key Players To Watch

IMAGE: LSG's captain Rishabh Pant's poor form has negatively impacted the team's performance. Photograph: BCCI

For Chennai, the equation remains straightforward -- win remaining matches and hope other results end up in their favour. CSK are currently placed fifth in the pecking order with six wins from 11 matches.

Despite frequent criticism over their lack of finishing firepower, the five-time champions have shown fight through crucial contributions from Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and a few other emerging players.

Young batter Urvil's fearless approach at the top has added much-needed momentum to CSK's powerplay scoring. On Friday, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma and Dewald Brevis also have key roles to play in the middle overs on a surface expected to aid stroke-making.

Injury Blow to CSK's Bowling Attack

The bowling unit, however, has received a big blow recently with all-rounder Jamie Overton ruled out of the remainder of IPL due to a thigh injury and returning to the UK for further assessment.

This significant blow affects CSK's playoff push, marking yet another injury setback this season.

CSK's bowling was largely defined by the standout performances of Overton before his injury. He was providing crucial middle-overs breakthroughs and took 14 wickets in 10 matches to emerge as one of CSK's top bowlers this season.

However, despite a campaign beset by injuries to important players, a disciplined, and varied attack, including Akeal Hosein, has helped the side register vital wins.

More often than not, Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj have done the job expected of them and Afghanistan's left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad has also been effective.

LSG's Struggle and Potential Threat

Lucknow, on the other hand, have little except pride to play for after failing to build any momentum through the season.

Captain Rishabh Pant's prolonged poor form has hurt the side badly, while their bowling attack has struggled to defend totals or contain opposition batters in crucial phases, including in their first-leg game against CSK, when they failed to defend 203.

Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have provided sporadic moments of brilliance, but LSG's inability to perform as a collective unit has left them languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table.

With the pressure of qualification no longer hanging over them, LSG could nevertheless prove dangerous at home, especially with the Ekana track increasingly favouring batters.

CSK will also be wary of complacency against a side that now has the freedom to play without fear, and the home team will also back itself to exploit familiar conditions better than CSK.

LSG Vs CSK: Head To Head

CSK and LSG have met 7 times in the IPL so far, and there’s nothing to separate the two sides. Both teams have won 3 matches each, while one game ended with no result.

The contests have been high-scoring and tightly fought. CSK’s best effort against LSG is 217, while their lowest is 176. LSG, meanwhile, have gone as high as 213 against CSK and been restricted to 166 at their lowest in this fixture.

Pitch and weather report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch has surprisingly been a haven for fast bowlers in recent matches. The average score here over the last five games is just 166, showing that batting hasn’t been easy.

Pacers have dominated proceedings, picking up 49 wickets compared to just 12 for spinners. For fantasy picks, that makes death-over fast bowlers a key focus.

Conditions are expected to be warm at around 32°C, with dew likely to play a big role in the second innings and make chasing easier. No rain is expected.

Predicted Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (Captain, w/k), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (w/k), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary.

Match Info

May 15, 2026, 7:30 IST. Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.