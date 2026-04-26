CSK's Khaleel Ahmed undergoes successful surgery

Khaleel Ahmed undergoes successful surgery for quadricep injury, ruled out of IPL 2026 as Chennai Super Kings wish him speedy recovery.

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed is sidelined for 12 weeks. Photograph: CSK/X

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed has undergone a successful surgery after suffering a quadricep injury earlier in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, said the franchise in a statement on Saturday.

Khaleel sustained an injury to his right quadricep during his side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk Stadium on April 16.

In an X post, CSK, on Saturday, confirmed that Khaleel has undergone a successful surgery.

Key Points Khaleel Ahmed has undergone successful surgery after a right quadricep injury.

The injury occurred during CSK’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 16 at Chepauk.

Khaleel has been ruled out of IPL 2026, with recovery expected to take over 12 weeks.

'Wishing him strength and a quick recovery,' CSK posted on X.

The pacer has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after suffering a right quadricep injury. The franchise confirmed that the injury will take over 12 weeks to heal.

In the five matches in IPL 2026, Khaleel took just two wickets at an average of 73.00 and an economy rate of 8.67, with best figures of 1/24.

In his previous season with CSK, Khaleel had taken 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 29.80, with best figures of 3/29 and an economy rate of 9.57.

In his IPL career, having represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) and CSK, Khaleel has taken 91 wickets at an average of 27.18, with best figures of 3/21 and an economy rate of 8.95.