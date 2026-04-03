IPL 2026: Sanju Samson fails again for CSK!

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was caught behind off Punjab pacer Xavier Bartlett in the second over. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Samson was dismissed after scoring just seven against Punjab Kings.

He was bowled for six in his debut match for CSK against Rajasthan Royals.

Samson had joined CSK in a mega Rs 18 crore trade deal from Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings' big money signing Sanju Samson failed for the second game in succession, in the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings on Friday.



Playing his first game in front of his home fans at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Samson again disappointed with the bat, as he was dismissed after scoring just seven.

The CSK opener was caught behind off Punjab pacer Xavier Bartlett in the second over after the hosts were put into bat by Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer.



The 30-year-old Samson showed a lot of promise as he played a wonderful drive off the previous delivery, hitting the full delivery to the left of mid-off for a boundary.



However, he perished off the next ball, looking to make room and hit through the off-side but Bartlett got the ball to move just enough to take the edge.



Samson, who joined CSK in a mega Rs 18 crore trade deal from Rajasthan Royals, had failed on his CSK debut -- as he was bowled by Rajasthan Royals' pacer Nandre Burger for six.



Samson came into IPL 2026 riding high after his dream run with the bat at the T20 World Cup last month. He produced brilliant knocks of 97 not out, 89 and 89 in the last three games to power India to the T20 World Cup title.

He was named Player of the Tournament for his stellar batting performance, amassing 321 runs in five innings.