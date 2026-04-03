IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer slams fifty as Punjab Kings rout CSK in Chennai

IMAGE: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer bats against Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2026 match at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ayush Mhatre's splendid half-century rallied CSK after an early wicket.

Sanju Samson failed for the second match in succession, caught behind off Xavier Bartlett.

Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan's quickfire cameos helped CSK get past the 200-run mark.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer's magnificent half-century draped in elegance and aggression in equal measure was the centrepiece in Punjab Kings' comfortable five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Friday.



Shreyas led the way with the bat for Punjab, smashing a brilliant 50 from 29 balls. His 59-run alliance with Nehal Wadhera for the fourth wicket helped Punjab cruise to 210 for five on a dew-less Chepauk night, also consigning the hosts to their second successive defeat.

It was Punjab's second win on the trot, but there were other heroes too on the night for the PBKS.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing a target at a run-rate closer to 11 required consistent and calm run-making and that was what PBKS precisely did through their top-order, with just about everyone chipping in.



Priyansh Arya (39, 11 balls), Prabhsimran Singh (43, 34b), Cooper Connolly (36, 22b) all came up with mentionable contributions.



Arya was quite brutal while vandalising CSK attack - Khaleel Ahmed was put away for a four and six while Matt Henry was dispatched for 4, 6, 4 in his first over that leaked 20 runs.



Arya and Prabhsimran cracked 61 runs in just 4.2 overs to give Punjab a flying start in the Powerplay.

Shreyas The Showstopper For Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates after completing his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi batter Arya was cleaned up by Henry to give a token relief to CSK, but none was more significant in PBKS's march than their skipper Shreyas, who unfurled his full range of shots.

As expected, he hammered the spinners, and the shot of the innings was an inside-out six off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas brought up his fifty from just 26 balls with a boundary off Kamboj, but soon fell to the same bowler, chasing a wide delivery.



Wadhera fell in the first ball of the next over to Henry as PBKS slipped to 186 for five in the 18th over.



However, that proved a minor aberration and Marcus Stoinis (9 from 3 balls) and Shashank Singh (14 from 6 balls) steered them to an easy victory with eight balls to spare as Punjab jumped to the top of IPL 2026 standings.

Mhatre Rallies CSK After Early Wicket

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Ayush Mhatre showcased his abundant talent with a 43-ball 73, powering the Super Kings to a competitive 209 for five.

Mhatre and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (28) added 96 runs for the second wicket after Sanju Samson returned to the hut early.



Samson inexplicably moved down to the leg-side and tried to cart Xavier Bartlett's out-swinger over covers, but all he could manage was a healthy edge to Prabhsimran behind the wicket.

But his dismissal proved a minor jitter, as Mhatre tore apart Punjab's bowling with power and precision.



Pacer Bartlett was the aggrieved party early as Mhatre smashed him for three fours in a row -- a loft over midwicket, followed by a flick and a pull. His audacity helped CSK reach 57/1 in the Powerplay.



Mhatre seemed to have put behind his issues against short-pitched deliveries, as the Mumbai youngster pulled Marco Jansen for a six.

Key Stats

Punjab Kings registered their fourth successive victory against CSK at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Punjab Kings have successfully chased 200-plus total nine times -- the most by any team in T20 cricket.

CSK have lost the first two games of an IPL season for only the second time, having suffered the same fate in 2022.

Ayush Mhatre, 18, is the youngest batter to hit an IPL fifty in Chennai. He top-scored for CSK with a brilliant 73 from 43 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for the fourth time in seven innings.

IMAGE: Xavier Bartlett celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

The right-hander later punished Marcus Stoinis for two sixes in a row -- both down the ground -- as he raced to his fifty from 29 balls.



But he shrugged a bit against veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he struggled to read his variations.



Chahal foxed Mhatre, 17 years younger to him, with a series of googlies, but fortune was not in favour of the former.

Dubey Dazzles In Death Overs

IMAGE: Shivam Dube plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

On 59, Mhatre was dropped by Vijayakumar Vyshak inside the circle and later on 67 by Shahshank Singh running in from deep extra cover.



But luck eventually ran out as Mhatre's attempt to steer Vyshak ended in the hands of Chahal at short thirdman, as both of them got their own piece of revenge.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

In between, Gaikwad too was ousted by Chahal as CSK's march dulled a bit between 10th and 15th overs as the hosts managed just 45 runs from five overs.



Sarfaraz Khan played an entertaining cameo of 32 from 12 balls to instil some urgency into CSK innings while playing his trademark dabs and close-to-body shots for a flurry of boundaries.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Sarfaraz clobbered Arshdeep Singh and Vyshak for a hat-trick of fours each with those impish shots before skying Vyshak to Nehal Wadhera.

Shivam Dube provided the flourish with a blistering 45 from 27 balls as CSK smashed 64 runs in the last five overs to go past the 200-run mark.

Next Matches

April 4, 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi, 3.30pm IST

April 4, 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad, 7.30pm IST