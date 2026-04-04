IPL 2026: CSK vs PBKS: Mumbai Boys Shine in Chennai

Mumbai cricketers stole the spotlight in a thrilling IPL 2026 match as Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube shone for Chennai Super Kings, while Shreyas Iyer guided Punjab Kings to victory.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ayush Mhatre, the young Mumbai opener, impressed with a rapid 73 off 43 balls for Chennai Super Kings.

Sarfaraz Khan showcased his improved fitness with a quickfire 32 off 12 balls, demonstrating his transformation into an elite T20 batter.

Shivam Dube continued his dominant form, blasting 45 off 27 balls and proving his ability to change the game with aggressive hitting.

Shreyas Iyer anchored Punjab Kings' chase with a composed half-century, leading his team to a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings.

The match highlighted the depth of Mumbai cricket talent, with players from the city making significant contributions for both teams.

Friday at Chepauk was nothing short of a rollercoaster. Last season's finalist Punjab Kings picked up right where they left off, chasing down a massive 210 against Chennai Super Kings with ease. But the story wasn't just about the runs -- it was about four Mumbai boys leaving their mark in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash in Chennai.

Though CSK didnt have the legendary MSD (M S Dhoni) In their side, their own 'MSD' -- Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube -- stepped up brilliantly, paving the way with explosive innings that helped CSK reach a formidable 209.

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Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer stole the show with a brilliant half-century, blending elegance with aggression, as he anchored his team with calm authority and masterful control, guiding PBKS to a comfortable five-wicket win.

Shreyas led from the front, racing to 50 off just 29 balls, his innings a flawless mix of timing, power and calm leadership under pressure. The 31 year old, affectionately called PBKS' Sarpanch Saab, steadied the chase with fearless stroke play.

Even with a bandage on his hand as PBKS arrived in Chennai, he not only played but delivered. Many had sniggered when PBKS spent Rs 26.75 crore (Rs 267.5 million) to sign him at the 2024 mega auction but Iyer's arrival has completely transformed the team's fortunes.

Two back-to-back sixes early in his innings not only silenced the CSK crowd but also set the tone for a controlled yet confident run chase.

Every shot from Iyer spoke of his temperament and experience, reinforcing why he is considered one of India's most reliable white-ball leaders.

Mumbai's Young Talent Shines for CSK

But it all started with Ayush Mhatre, the 18-year-old Mumbai opener who looked like he'd been born for the IPL spotlight. After Sanju Samson fell early, the Under-19 World Cup winning captain strode to the crease with fearless intent.

From the very first ball, he was in attack mode -- sending deliveries over midwicket, pulling short balls for sixes, and flicking with surgical precision.

Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett struggled to find answers, while the crowd erupted with every audacious shot.

Mhatre reached his fifty in just 29 balls, a perfect mix of power and composure. Though Yuzvendra Chahal eventually got him out with a well-set trap from Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mhatre had already stepped up under pressure, crafting a fluent 73 off 43 balls and giving CSK a solid platform.

Sarfaraz Khan's Remarkable Transformation

Sarfaraz Khan, once dismissed by critics as overweight and unsuited for T20 cricket, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past year, shedding weight and improving his fitness. The results were on full display in a scintillating cameo of 32 off just 12 balls.

Every shot combined timing, innovation, and raw power, with his improved agility and balance allowing him to hit boundaries all around the ground. He dazzled with a flurry of back-to-back fours off Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak, proving that his fitness makeover has elevated him into a truly elite white-ball batter.

Shivam Dube's Explosive Innings

Then Shivam Dube took over, just like he did for India in the 2026 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at home -- commanding, fearless, and unstoppable. On Friday, he blasted 45 off 27 balls when CSK needed acceleration the most.

After a quiet start, Dube tore through the bowlers, hitting 31 runs in only 13 deliveries. Every six, every boundary was a statement, a reminder that a Mumbai six-hitter can turn a game in minutes.

The 32 year old's dominance was so intimidating that even the IPL's most successful bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal, didn't complete his full quota of overs, wary of Dube's ability to send spinners flying out of the park. Thanks to his aggression and precision, CSK's total surged past 200, setting a challenging target.

Mumbai's Dominance in Chennai

The narrative of the day was simple: Mumbai cricket ruled Chennai.

Young Mumbai talent lit up the innings for CSK, while experience and tactical smarts guided PBKS to victory. It was a day of skill, courage, and pure Mumbai grit -- proof that the city keeps producing players who thrive under pressure.

That's Mumbai cricket -- 'Khadoos' -- stubborn, relentless, and fearless.

In the end, Chennai cheered and groaned, but the Mumbai boys -- whether defending CSK colours or leading PBKS -- stole the show.